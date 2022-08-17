Fiorentina vs Twente prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs 2022-23

Fiorentina will welcome Twente to the Stadio Artemio Franchi in the first leg tie of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying playoffs on Thursday.

The hosts secured direct qualification to the playoffs thanks to their seventh-placed finish in Serie A last season. They will be hoping to defeat their Dutch opponents here and secure a place in the group stage of a UEFA competition for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Twente made it to the qualifying playoffs with an emphatic 7-2 win on aggregate over Cukaricki in the third-round fixtures. They are also hoping to make it to the group stage in UEFA competitions after a gap of eight years.

Fiorentina vs Twente Head-to-Head

The two sides will be meeting for the first time on Thursday, though both teams have met opponents from the Netherlands and Italy respectively. The hosts have a couple of wins in their seven encounters against Dutch teams across all competitions. The Tukkers have three wins in their nine games against Italian sides.

Fiorentina form guide (all competitions): W

Twente form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W

Fiorentina vs Twente Team News

Fiorentina

Gaetano Castrovilli is sidelined with a knee injury while Igor is on the way back from a foot injury but will play no part in this fixture.

Injury: Gaetano Castrovilli.

Doubtful: Igor.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Twente

Thijs van Leeuwen was the only reported absentee for the visitors as he failed to recover from his injury in time for the first leg. As he is included in the roster, if he can prove fitness, he can start in the second leg.

Casper Staring and Wout Brama have recovered from their respective injuries and are in contention to start this match.

Injury: Thijs van Leeuwen.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Fiorentina vs Twente Predicted XIs

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Pierluigi Gollini (GK); Dodo, Nikola Milenković, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Cristiano Biraghi; Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Youssef Maleh; Jonathan Ikoné, Luka Jović, Nicolás González

Twente (4-2-3-1): Lars Unnerstall (GK); Mees Hilgers, Robin Propper, Julio Pleguezuelo, Gijs Smal; Ramiz Zerrouki, Michal Sadilek; Virgil Misidjan, Michel Vlap, Daan Rots; Ricky van Wolfswinkel.

Fiorentina vs Twente Prediction

Both teams head into the game in rich form. The Viola recorded a 3-2 win over Cremonese in their Serie A opener, while Twente have a 100% record in competitive fixtures this season.

Fiorentina will be one of the toughest opponents yet for the visitors and given the form of the two sides, a high-scoring draw might ensue here.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-2 Twente

