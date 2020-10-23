Fiorentina vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A features an interesting round of fixtures this weekend as Fiorentina host Udinese at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday. Both sides have failed to meet expectations this season and will want to turn their season around over the weekend.

Fiorentina are currently in 12th place in the Serie A table and have failed to pick up a victory in their last three games. La Viola got off to a sensational start against Spezia last week but an exceptional second-half comeback saw the two teams share the spoils.

Udinese, on the other hand, suffered consecutive defeats in their first three games of the Serie A season but bounced back with a victory against Parma in their previous game. The away side has several issues to resolve in their defence and will have to be at its best against Fiorentina.

Fiorentina vs Udinese Head-to-Head

Fiorentina and Udinese have played each other a total of 32 times since the turn of the century and the Viola have been the dominant side in this fixture with 17 victories. Udinese have won only 10 games against Fiorentina and will want to improve their record this weekend.

The previous meeting between these two teams resulted in a narrow 1-0 victory for Fiorentina. Nikola Milenkovic scored for his side on the day and will play a pivotal role in this fixture.

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: D-L-L-W

Udinese form guide in the Serie A: W-L-L-L

Fiorentina vs Udinese Team News

Borja Valero is currently injured

Fiorentina

Star midfielder Borja Valero is currently injured for Fiorentina and will not be able to play a part in this game. Jose Callejon is set to make his first start for the club and will feature in the starting line-up against Udinese.

Injured: Borja Valero

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mandragora is not available against Fiorentina

Udinese

Udinese will have to do without a few key players against Fiorentina. Rolando Mandragora, Jens Larson, Juan Musso, and Mato Jajalo are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Rolando Mandragora, Jens Larson, Juan Musso, Mato Jajalo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina vs Udinese Predicted XI

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartłomiej Drągowski; Martin Caceras, German Pezzella, Nicola Milenkovic; Jose Callejon, Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Gaetano Castrovilli, Cristiano Biraghi; Franck Ribery, Christian Kouame

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Nicolas; Samir, Sebastian De Maio, Rodrigo Becao; Thomas Ouwejan, Roberto Pereyra, Tolgay Arslan, Rodrigo de Paul, Nahuel Molina; Kevin Lasagna, Stefano Okaka

Fiorentina vs Udinese Prediction

Fiorentina have an array of talented players in their squad but have been largely underwhelming this season. In the absence of Federico Chiesa, the likes of Ribery, Bonaventura, and Biraghi will have to take it up a notch against Udinese on Sunday.

Udinese have had their fair share of troubles this season but their victory last weekend will have served as a welcome boost. Fiorentina possess a formidable squad, however, and hold the upper hand in this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Udinese

