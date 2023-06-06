Fiorentina vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th June 2023

The 2022-23 edition of the Europa Conference League comes to a close with an exciting final this week as Fiorentina lock horns with David Moyes' West Ham United side at the Eden Arena in Prague on Wednesday.

Fiorentina vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United finished in 14th place in the Premier League standings this season and have not been at their best over the course of their campaign. The Hammers slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, secured an eighth-place finish in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive this season. La Viola eased past Sassuolo by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Fiorentina vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have an excellent historical record against West Ham United and have won the two matches that have been played between the two teams. The Hammers are yet to win a match against La Viola.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in four of their last five matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final.

West Ham United have conceded nine goals in their last five matches in all competitions, with their only clean sheet during this period coming in a 1-0 victory against AZ Alkmaar.

Fiorentina have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last five matches in all competitions but have also managed to find the back of the net in each of these games.

Fiorentina vs West Ham United Prediction

West Ham United have an impressive squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive this season. The likes of Declan Rice and Michail Antonio can be highly effective on their day and have a point to prove this week.

Fiorentina have troubled big names in the Serie A and will need to adapt to a formidable opponent on Wednesday. La Viola have been on a consistent run in recent weeks and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 West Ham United

Fiorentina vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: West Ham United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nicolas Gonzalez to score - Yes

