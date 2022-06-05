"Firmly convinced that he will play for us next season" - Bayern Munich president quashes Barcelona's hopes of signing Robert Lewandowski 

Bayern Munich president Herbert Heiner has cast major doubt on Barcelona's hopes of snaring Robert Lewandowski this summer.

The prolific forward had a remarkable season at the Allianz Arena where he scored 35 goals in 34 league appearances, helping Bayern lift the Bundesliga title.

However, Lewandowski, 33, has been heavily linked with Barca, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Polish striker desires a move to the Nou Camp.

Lewa has verbal agreement on a three year deal with Barça.

The Pole came out on May 30 to announce his intention to leave Bayern this summer (via Manuel Veth):

“As of today my story at Bayern is over. After what happened in the last few months I don't see any chance to continue my career at the club. I hope they don’t make me stay just because they can."

It appears that Bayern president Heiner hasn't taken too kindly to Lewandowski's statement.

He has now quashed talk of the striker joining Barcelona, telling Bild that the legendary forward will fulfil his contract at Bayern (via Mundo Deportivo):

"I am a little surprised that Robert chose this way of communicating publicly. I would not have done it in his place. He has been at Bayern for a long time, won many titles and became the best footballer in the world twice."

He continued:

"We have always said that Lewandowski has a contract until June 30, 2023, and a contract is a contract! Where are we going if a player can finish his contract while we, as a club, have to pay him until last day? That's unfair. Things can't be like that. He and his manager know how professional football works."

"I think he knows very well what he has at Bayern, a club that treats its players very well and does everything possible to make them perform at their best on the pitch. So I have to say that appreciation cannot be like of someone who spends a day here"

Heiner seems confident Lewandowski will be at his best come next season despite having a potential move to Barca shot down:

"I'm not worried about that. Robert is completely professional, he wants to play football. Fortunately, we are not in financial need. We want to have the best players, and Robert is one of the best. So I am firmly convinced that he will play for us next season."

Barcelona eyeing Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku as an alternative to Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona may be turning their attention to Romelu Lukaku with Bayern continuing to play hard-ball over Robert Lewandowski.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Express), should Barcelona fail to bring the Pole to the Nou Camp, they could make a move for Lukaku.

The Belgian striker has had a problematic season at Chelsea, having only managed 15 goals this season.

He has also been linked with a return to Inter Milan but Barca may look to scupper the Serie A side's plans.

