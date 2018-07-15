Fitting finale for World Cup of difference

French fans are delighted to have escaped the series of upsets in Russia.

Before the 2018 World Cup began, Eden Hazard had predicted a Belgium-England final and was greeted with a torrent of online trolling and howls of derision. The reaction was expected, if not justified. After all, his final did not feature Germany, Spain, Brazil or Argentina.

And yet, here we are about a month later with none of those big guns having made it to the final of a tournament in which they were considered the favorites. England and Belgium, meanwhile, fell one step short and competed for the third place in an entertaining, if slightly irrational encounter.

It has been a World Cup of twists and turns, of a roller-coaster ride full of unexpected loops and heart-wrenching falls and two nations, very different in every aspect, have survived the ride to be here.

Football civilizations have crumbled, new empires have emerged and the two contenders for the crown represent these two forces; France, who have had a national team since 1904, the year FIFA was formed, and Croatia, a nation that did not exist before 1991.

The Empire State building is lit up to mark the occasion of the final

Powerhouse

France have had the tougher ride to the final, they have taken out Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium in three humongous knockout matches to reach the Luzhniki's amphitheatre and enter the match as favorites. Yet, the nation of poetry have been cannily prosaic in their approach. Uruguay never got a sniff in a tight quarterfinal and Belgium's attacking repertoire was expertly stifled by Les Bleus.

Didier Deschamps' wards have played to a plan to ensure that there are no slip-ups of the type that had befallen the German and Spanish empires and that threatened them in their first match against the dogged Australians. They have ensured very little gets past their defense and if it does, the remarkable Hugo Lloris is on hand to take care of it.

Key players

In a strategy that relies on organisation and solidity, N'Golo Kante has been a vital cog. He has rendered the French midfield impenetrable and has defused the attacking prowess of many an opposition. The central defensive pairing of Raphael Varane and Samuel Umtiti will also be crucial.

Kylian Mbappe has lit up the Cup and has been France's premier attacker. One expects him to initiate France's attacking thrusts once again.. Antoine Griezmann has been amongst the goals and even ran all over the pitch in a spirited display against Belgium. Paul Pogba has reined in his attacking prowess for the team but can change any game with a touch.

The fullbacks Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez have been a revelation; they have threatened down the wings and defended with alacrity.

For all their individual brilliance and star power that includes Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele and Blaise Matuidi, France's biggest achievement has been to sacrifice the individual glory to play for the greater good.

The challengers

No one expected Croatia to be here, except probably the players themselves. Such is their self-belief. The tiny European nation only finished second in their World Cup qualification group behind Iceland but a rejuvenated side took the field in Russia.

Their humiliation of Argentina will go down in the annals of this grand-old tournament and their legendary, epic battles to dismantle Denmark, hosts Russia and then England to make it to the summit clash is a remarkable narrative of longevity and desire. Every neutral in the universe is probably rooting for them.

Can Croatia lift themselves one final time?

Key players

Croatia have played a brand of football that has invoked the spirit of the past while staying true to the tactical universe of the present. Dejan Lovren and Domagoj Vida have ensured that they have not been too leaky at the back while Ivan Rakitic has been in the shadows of his more illustrious midfield companion, but exceptional nonetheless.

All eyes will be on Luka Modric who has inspired a nation to be here but, tactically, Croatia have a few aces up their sleeve in the form of two skilful wingers. Ante Rebic and Ivan Perisic have truly lifted themselves when it's mattered. Mario Mandzukic, as the lone striker and Sime Vrsaljko have shown immense reserves of spirit to propel their country to a dream final.

Perfect final

This year's unpredictable World Cup has shown that football is slowly evolving into a battlefield where the nouveau riche are throwing down the gauntlet to the traditional powerhouses. Japan signified the ascent of Asian ambition while African nations were unlucky not to progress further. The gap is narrowing.

Ironically, there is a sense of the spirit of the French Revolution, the urge to knock down old bastions of prestige, the evocation of equality, of iconoclasm and their football team stand in the way.

A new champion?

Croatia, as a nation, are a creation of our times, born of civil strife, of a people's ambition to rise above their circumstances. They might be the new champions the world is yearning for. However, France, the favorites, are desperate to add another feather to their decorated crown; they are the defenders of old-world prestige tonight.