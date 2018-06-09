Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 alternatives for Nabil Fekir Liverpool should look at

Nabil Fekir's move to Liverpool is in major doubt.

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jun 2018, 18:04 IST
6.40K

Everton FC v Olympique Lyon - UEFA Europa League
Nabil Fekir's move to Liverpool is in major doubt.

Liverpool enjoyed a blockbuster 2017-2018 season and the Reds nearly won their first Champions League trophy since 2005. They also managed to finish in the PL 'top4', despite the drop in their form during the later stages of the league.

The Merseyside club scored 84 goals in the PL last season which is six more than the 78 goals that they scored in the 2016-2017 season. Moreover, the signing of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January proved to be the key in stabilizing their defence. The Reds conceded 38 goals in the league which is four less than the 42 goals they conceded in the 2016-2017 season.

Nevertheless, the departure of Phillipe Coutinho left a huge void to fill in the squad. Also, they always found it difficult to break defences that like to sit back against them. Jurgen Klopp found the Lyon and French attacker, Nabil Fekir as the suitable replacement for the flamboyant Brazillian and there are several reports claiming the 24-year-old to join Liverpool before the start of the World Cup.

However, he commands a huge transfer fee and his injury problems could prove to be a hurdle in completing the deal and Jurgen Klopp might be forced to look elsewhere for alternative options.

Right on this note, here's a list of five alternatives for Nabil Fekir at Liverpool.

#5 Alireza Jahanbakhsh

NAC Breda v AZ Alkmaar - Dutch Eredivisie
Jahanbakhsh is the first Asian player to win the Golden Shoe in a top European League.

AZ Alkmaar's Alireza Jahanbakhsh become the first Asian player to win the Golden Shoe award in a top European league after scoring 21 goals in the Eredivisie last season.

The 24-year-old joined the two times Eredivisie Champions, AZ in 2015, mostly playing as a winger or an attacking midfielder under manager John van den Brom during the last three seasons.

The former NEC player is an excellent crosser of the ball and his ability to create chances for his teammates got a lot of praise from the pundits last season. His goalscoring stats are impressive for a player who doesn't play as the main striker and this subsequently could lower the burden from the shoulders of Liverpool's 'front-three' if Jurgen Klopp decides to go on for a player.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh will be Iran's main man at the upcoming World Cup and a good time in Russia can increase his chances of playing for the big clubs.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Premier League 2017-18 Liverpool Football Olympique Lyonnais Football Mohamed Salah Nabil Fekir Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool transfer news: Fekir inches closer to a move,...
RELATED STORY
5 Wingers Liverpool should target
RELATED STORY
Two new additions: Key to Liverpool's success next season
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal eyeing move for Lyon star
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who were found guilty of racism
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Salah offered to Barcelona,...
RELATED STORY
8 famous players who donned the number 8 jersey
RELATED STORY
5 potential signings that could push Liverpool to a title...
RELATED STORY
Players Liverpool should sign this summer to mount a...
RELATED STORY
Fabinho urges Fekir to join him at Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us