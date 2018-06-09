5 alternatives for Nabil Fekir Liverpool should look at

Nabil Fekir's move to Liverpool is in major doubt.

Liverpool enjoyed a blockbuster 2017-2018 season and the Reds nearly won their first Champions League trophy since 2005. They also managed to finish in the PL 'top4', despite the drop in their form during the later stages of the league.

The Merseyside club scored 84 goals in the PL last season which is six more than the 78 goals that they scored in the 2016-2017 season. Moreover, the signing of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January proved to be the key in stabilizing their defence. The Reds conceded 38 goals in the league which is four less than the 42 goals they conceded in the 2016-2017 season.

Nevertheless, the departure of Phillipe Coutinho left a huge void to fill in the squad. Also, they always found it difficult to break defences that like to sit back against them. Jurgen Klopp found the Lyon and French attacker, Nabil Fekir as the suitable replacement for the flamboyant Brazillian and there are several reports claiming the 24-year-old to join Liverpool before the start of the World Cup.

However, he commands a huge transfer fee and his injury problems could prove to be a hurdle in completing the deal and Jurgen Klopp might be forced to look elsewhere for alternative options.

Right on this note, here's a list of five alternatives for Nabil Fekir at Liverpool.

#5 Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Jahanbakhsh is the first Asian player to win the Golden Shoe in a top European League.

AZ Alkmaar's Alireza Jahanbakhsh become the first Asian player to win the Golden Shoe award in a top European league after scoring 21 goals in the Eredivisie last season.

The 24-year-old joined the two times Eredivisie Champions, AZ in 2015, mostly playing as a winger or an attacking midfielder under manager John van den Brom during the last three seasons.

The former NEC player is an excellent crosser of the ball and his ability to create chances for his teammates got a lot of praise from the pundits last season. His goalscoring stats are impressive for a player who doesn't play as the main striker and this subsequently could lower the burden from the shoulders of Liverpool's 'front-three' if Jurgen Klopp decides to go on for a player.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh will be Iran's main man at the upcoming World Cup and a good time in Russia can increase his chances of playing for the big clubs.