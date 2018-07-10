5 attackers Barcelona should consider signing this summer

Paulo Dybala

Last season, Barcelona ran away with the La Liga title. They had the league wrapped up with weeks still left to go, and they eventually finished 14 points clear of Atletico Madrid in second.

They have now won seven of the last ten league titles, an impressive record, especially with the likes of Real Madrid and Atletico in opposition. Last season, they came within two games of completing an unbeaten season. After a record 36 games undefeated, they lost 5-4 away at Levante in their penultimate match.

However, despite how easily they ran away with the title, this is a long way off the best team Barcelona have had in the past ten years. Last season, Denis Suarez, Paco Alcacer, Andre Gomes and Aleix Vidal all made at least 15 league appearances. None of those four would have been anywhere near the 2008/09 or 2010/11 squads.

In attacking areas, they still don’t look like they have fully recovered from the sale of Neymar to PSG. Ousmane Dembele moved to the club from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of over £100 million, but never really settled because of injury. Philippe Coutinho joined from Liverpool in January for around £135 million, but there have been surprising rumours this week that PSG are considering bidding nearly £250 million for his services.

They do have Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi at their disposal, but both are now over the age of 30, and their powers are dwindling. If they want to return to their former European glories, they will need to invest in more talented attacking players. Here are five men they should consider signing:

#5 Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

In his three years at Juventus, Dybala has shown that he is a world-class talent. He has scored 52 league goals in just 98 matches for the Old Lady, as well as being a crucial part of three Serie A title-winning teams. However, it looks likely that Cristiano Ronaldo will soon be making a big money move to Juve, and Dybala could be the player that he replaces. The 24-year-old is certainly far too good to be sat on the bench.

He is still only young, so would be a long-term solution for Barcelona. He has the sort of ability that they are looking for in a player, and he would vastly improve the strength and depth in the squad. There is a chance that Juventus may be willing to sell Dybala, as with a combination of transfer and wages, the Ronaldo deal won’t be cheap, and they might be looking to raise funds.