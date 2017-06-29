5 bargain signings every big club should look at this transfer window

If signing quality is the key in the transfer market, the next most important aspect is getting value for money.

The close season may mean time off for football’s biggest stars, but that does not mean that it is quiet for all those associated with the game.

Behind the scenes, staff are working furiously to secure the deals that will set their sides up for glory in the campaign to come. Not only are they looking for the best players, they are also looking to secure the best possible prices for prospective additions.

Often, that means looking in unexpected corners – a talent that some clubs have perfected over the years. Leicester’s vision in securing N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez from France – for cut-price deals – meant that they were able to unexpectedly claim the Premier League title in 2015-16.

So who could be the Kante and Mahrez of the coming year if clubs are brave enough to take a gamble? Here are some players who hope to fill that role.

#5 Dani Ceballos – Real Betis

Currently away on international duty with the Spain Under-21 side, the Real Betis midfielder has caught the headlines in the past due to his inflammatory remarks on social media. More recently, however, he has been in the news for altogether more positive reasons, with his strong performances in the European U21 Championship catching the eye of Real Madrid, who are ready to meet his release clause of just €15 million.

Compared to Andres Iniesta following his demolition of Italy on Tuesday, the Betis youngster looks a steal at that price and could prove one of the signings of the summer. One thing is for sure, though – he won’t be going to Barcelona after making controversial remarks about their fans booing the Spanish anthem on Twitter several years back.