Five biggest winners from Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo recently sealed a €100 million transfer to Juventus which got the whole world shell shocked and the stock market prices soaring.

Ronaldo is an extremely marketable and legendary player even the the age of 33, so his transfer is bound to have positive impacts for all parties involved in the mega deal.

Here, I list the five parties who made the most gain from the transfer.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

After nine utterly dominant seasons at Real Madrid, where he achieved absolutely everything there was to achieve, Ronaldo has embarked on his next challenge; writing his name into the Juventus record books in the way he did at Manchester United, Real Madrid and the Portugal national team.Superstar, legend, greatest, goal-getter, icon; these are just some of the numerous adjectives used to describe Ronaldo. Love or hate him, you cannot deny his motivation in his quest to become the world's greatest.

On a professional level, the transfer offers Ronaldo the chance to further cement his claim to being the greatest player in the history of the game. The 33-year-old has achieved in England, Spain, on the international scene and has now set his sights on writing the next chapter of his legendary career in Italy.

He has the chance to become the first player in history to win top-flight league titles in Italy, England and Spain and with Juventus' dominance of Italian football, this is almost a certainty. If he wins the Capocannoniere (Serie A top scorer), he will achieve the unique distinction of being the first player to have finished as the top scorer in three of Europe's top five leagues. He will also aim to endear himself even more into Juventus hearts by leading the club to their third Champions League crown and first since 1997.

On a financial level also, the transfer is very lucrative for Ronaldo. He signed a contract extension with Real Madrid in 2016 worth over €300,000/week, but the transfer of Neymar to PSG in August 2017 and Messi's contract extension last November made the pair have a wage pay significantly higher than Ronaldo. That was a situation the Portuguese was said to not be happy with.

Details of his Juventus contract reveals the superstar will earn about €30m a year which breaks down to €2.5m a month, €576,923 a week, €82,417 a day and an incredible €3,434 an hour; not bad for a 33-year old. Moreover, Ronaldo would also be glad to see the back of the Spanish tax authorities.and focus on delivering on the field of play as he has done throughout his career.

