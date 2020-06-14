Five central defenders that Chelsea can sign in the summer

A look at five central defenders Chelsea can consider to improve their defence.

Lampard's side have been shaky at the back this season, conceding 39 goals in 29 Premier League matches.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea have been error-prone in defence this season.

Chelsea have a team under serious metamorphosis over the last five years. Change in managers has meant alterations in playing styles and team dynamics, irrespective of the club's mentality to win trophies.

Maurizio Sarri entered Stamford Bridge with the hope of instilling a fast-paced, exuberant, possession-based pattern of play at the start of last season, but couldn't refuse a dream job in Turin when the offer came calling.

Chelsea were left with a massive hole to fill, and in such a difficult period, Roman Abramovich turned to one of his most loyal ex-colleagues in Frank Lampard. The club's record goal-scorer brought about a change in philosophy by laying emphasis on youth.

More so, Chelsea now play with a greater tempo, a more direct approach that catches the eyes of the football cultist. Lampard's young brigade has shown its worth and desire to succeed at the top level, as is evident in Chelsea sitting pretty in fourth spot ahead of the Premier League's resumption following the COVID-19 outbreak.

9 - Excluding own-goals, Chelsea are only the second team in Premier League history to have nine consecutive Premier League goals scored by players aged 21 or younger, after Leeds United (10 between September and October 1999). pic.twitter.com/LgGo8ldBEi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2019

On the flip side, in their first season under the former England international, Chelsea have conceded heavily more often than not. Among the clubs in the top seven, no other club has shipped more goals than Chelsea's 39.

There is a feeling that in the current crop of centre-backs in Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma, Chelsea lack the quality that helps teams win Premier League titles. It is no wonder that Lampard has never found his go-to centre-back pairing.

With a host of defenders available in the market, we look at five central defenders Chelsea could consider once the transfer window reopens.

Five central defenders Chelsea can sign in the summer:

#1: Samuel Umtiti

Samuel Umtiti has fallen behind Araujo de Silva and Clement Lenglet in defence.

A starter for Barcelona over the last couple of years and a World Cup winner of course, Samuel Umtiti has fallen out of favour under new manager Quique Setien.

He has featured in just 11 La Liga outings this season as Blaugrana now field young Ronald Araujo alongside the long-serving Gerard Pique. Umtiti's confidence is at an all-time low at the moment, but a change is environment could work wonders as seen previously in many transfers.

The Frenchman is sturdy, quick off the ball and is a daunting presence in the box. He also offers the left-foot factor, as each of Chelsea's centre-backs are right-footed.

The Blues may prefer to sign Umtiti owing to his winning mentality, experience at the age of 26 and the fact that he has his best years ahead of him.

#2: Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel Magalhaes has been a colossal figure for Lille this season.

Scouted by the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea themselves, Gabriel Magalhaes is the right mould of a modern-day defender. He possesses a shrewd mind that reads the game exceptionally well, along with having fabulous ball-carrying abilities.

The Brazilian joined LOSC Lille in 2017, after successful loan spells at Troyes and Dinamo Zagreb. Now, Magalhaes is having his breakthrough season at Lille with 30 appearances in all competitions.

Magalhaes currently averages almost a block per game, besides 1.7 tackles and 3.3 clearances in Ligue 1. The 22-year-old has a lot to learn, but Frank Lampard and his Chelsea side might just be the right institution for him to foster his defensive acumen.

On the overall note, Magalhaes' pace, ability to pick a pass and cover lost ground quickly make him a top defender at the tender age of 22.

#3: Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake was a Chelsea graduate.

A Chelsea graduate himself and someone who ticks all the boxes, Nathan Ake is a serious option for the Blues.

Firstly, his return to Stamford Bridge would continue the chemistry between the youngsters at the club. Ake was part of the system that has seen the likes of Reece James, Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount romp to the very top.

Ake is by far one of the safest yet smartest choices for Chelsea, not just due to his excellent prowess but also because of his adaptability. He holds vast Premier League experience for the Cherries , and can also solve Chelsea's left-back issues should he make a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The Dutchman is capable of finding passes, tackling to perfection and breaking opponents' progression through early sight of what's coming at him. Chelsea should keep tabs on him, especially if Bournemouth face the drop this season.

#4: Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly's experience could be beneficial for Chelsea

There have been various suggestions by fans and pundits alike to Chelsea, urging the club to secure an experienced centre-back who can aid the development of the current crop.

And who better than Kalidou Koulibaly to light up the Premier League? Over the last four years or so, Koulibaly's stocks have been right up there alongside the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Raphael Varane.

The 29-year-old is almost unbreakable at the back, possessing immaculate strength, aerial and positional capacity. He's more than just a defender; there's a certain amount of perfection that goes about his aggression and technique.

Not only would he be a massive leader at the back, but also would be a marquee addition to what has been an erratic defensive line for Chelsea this season. Not to mention, the Senegalese is a predator in the opposition box as well.

#5: Lewis Dunk

Lewis Dunk has been one of Brighton's best performers since they achieved promotion.

Chelsea have been linked with Lewis Dunk in the past, but the Brighton and Hove Albion skipper' loyalty towards his club has made it difficult for the speculation to rise.

Nevertheless, Dunk has been one of the best defenders in the division since his side received promotion. He has had the taste of the English top-flight, and is valued at about £50 million.

The 28-year-old may believe it is his time to take the big stride and challenge himself. Given his no-nonsense defending and the fact that Chelsea require a reliable centre-back, Dunk might be a welcome addition.