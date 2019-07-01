Five Chelsea FC prospects who could star in 2019-20

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 2.00K // 01 Jul 2019, 01:55 IST

Chelsea FC - Europa League Champions 2018-19

After a bitter-sweet 2018-19 season, Chelsea weren't too sad to see UEFA Europa League-winning manager Maurizio Sarri leave the club for Turin as they now kickstart a new era. While the club comes to terms with the exit of Eden Hazard, the appointment of Petr Cech as Technical and Performance Adviser and the impending arrival of their beloved son, Frank Lampard as head coach has raised hopes of all Chelsea fans. Unlike his predecessors, Frank Lampard has minimal experience managing any top tier football club but has the required tactical nous to bank on as he returns to Stamford Bridge amidst much fanfare.

With 2019-20 already being envisioned as a season for transition, given the two-window transfer ban, Lampard would seek to create a new identity for the Blues, which has been lacking over the last couple of seasons. Despite having a world-class academy in their proximity, Chelsea have rarely turned to their academy products. Although several challenges lie ahead for 'Super' Frankie Lampard, here are five players who could benefit from his appointment and play a crucial part in the upcoming season.

#5 Fikayo Tomori

Fikayo Tomori

One of Derby's best performers in the 2018-19 season, Tomori was brilliant in defence with assuring performances in the league, which saw him win the Player of the Year award at Derby. His pace and passing ability make him a worthwhile player, in the mould of Antonio Rudiger with the youngster also capable of filling in as right back. Frank Lampard's system sees the central defenders sticking close to one another while creating spaces for the full-backs as they aim to build from the back, which Tomori is quite adept at doing.

While Chelsea are slated to play in as many as four different competitions this season, Chelsea fans could see a lot of Tomori as they look to blood new talent this season. With Gary Cahill leaving the club at the end of the previous season, Tomori could be promoted as a squad member for this season after a couple of loan moves out with the transfer ban in place.

