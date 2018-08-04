Five Chelsea players set to benefit from Sarri’s style of play

Olaniyi Damilola FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 22.14K // 04 Aug 2018, 14:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

During the first half of the 20117/2018 season, Sarri’s Napoli is considered to have played arguably the best football amongst the teams in top five leagues in Europe. They were an efficient attacking machine that dismantled their opponents with the swagger only to be ultimately undone by experience. They were a joy to watch with their pressing play and possession-based football. We take a look at five players that will benefit from such style of play at the Stamford Bridge come next season.

FABREGAS

Fabregas the creator

The Spanish man has become a shadow of his Arsenal self ever since making that move to boyhood club Barcelona. He has since failed to hit the heights and although he hasn’t stopped creating whenever he plays, his level has significantly dropped. His fortune is surely about to change if he is open to change. A midfield trio including him, Kante (If he stays), Jorginho will be revolutionary as much as liberating. That means he will have the opportunity to play alongside two tireless workers that will be more than willing to do the dirty work. Fabregas will be required to do little to no defensive job which will, in turn, allow him to concentrate on his attacking side of his game. It is only a matter of time before he lights up the EPL again as an ebullient midfielder. Chelsea’s attacking play will surely benefit from this and Chelsea are poised for a fruitful season.

1 / 5 NEXT