Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Five Chelsea players set to benefit from Sarri’s style of play

Olaniyi Damilola
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
22.14K   //    04 Aug 2018, 14:15 IST

During the first half of the 20117/2018 season, Sarri’s Napoli is considered to have played arguably the best football amongst the teams in top five leagues in Europe. They were an efficient attacking machine that dismantled their opponents with the swagger only to be ultimately undone by experience. They were a joy to watch with their pressing play and possession-based football. We take a look at five players that will benefit from such style of play at the Stamford Bridge come next season.

FABREGAS

Chelsea FC v Perth Glory
Fabregas the creator

The Spanish man has become a shadow of his Arsenal self ever since making that move to boyhood club Barcelona. He has since failed to hit the heights and although he hasn’t stopped creating whenever he plays, his level has significantly dropped. His fortune is surely about to change if he is open to change. A midfield trio including him, Kante (If he stays), Jorginho will be revolutionary as much as liberating. That means he will have the opportunity to play alongside two tireless workers that will be more than willing to do the dirty work. Fabregas will be required to do little to no defensive job which will, in turn, allow him to concentrate on his attacking side of his game. It is only a matter of time before he lights up the EPL again as an ebullient midfielder. Chelsea’s attacking play will surely benefit from this and Chelsea are poised for a fruitful season.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Maurizio Sarri
Olaniyi Damilola
CONTRIBUTOR
I write football articles, slideshows, criticism and appraisal of all sorts. It is a passion that I have so developed because football is what I love. It is just a part of me.
3 players Chelsea should target to replace Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to accept €75 million offer for superstar
RELATED STORY
3 players Chelsea need to sign to become title contenders...
RELATED STORY
Is Maurizio Sarri a perfect match for Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
3 Chelsea Players Who Impressed against Perth Glory
RELATED STORY
Five players who could replace Eden Hazard at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
5 low points in Jose Mourinho's managerial career
RELATED STORY
3 stars Chelsea failed to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
5 alternatives to Gonzalo Higuain for Chelsea to look at
RELATED STORY
Should Eden Hazard leave Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us