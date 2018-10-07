×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Five Chelsea youngsters who have the potential to become legends

Vishwi
ANALYST
Feature
709   //    07 Oct 2018, 17:11 IST

Arsenal v Chelsea - FA Youth Cup Final: Second Leg

Over the years, Chelsea FC has managed to establish a strong youth academy where they train and mold players so they're ready for the big stage. The Chelsea FC youth team recently beat Manchester City 5-1 to win the FA Youth Cup for the fourth time in a row! This shows the strength and the true potential of Chelsea's youth players.

Surprisingly enough, not many of these players go on to represent the first team. A number of extremely gifted youngsters have been unable to cement their place in the team. In search of more game time, these players end up going to other clubs where they can harness their skill and potential. It's about time the blues start learning from their mistakes. What happened to the talismanic duo of Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea? The Blues surely regret it.

Chelsea's youth academy is one amongst the best in Europe. They continue to harness the talent and it's time for the blues to reap the rewards of their great work in the academy. The club must secure their position with these players by giving them adequate game time or helping them gain experience by loaning them out to other clubs. Five youngsters who have the potential to be Chelsea legends one day are-


Ruben Loftus-Cheek


Chelsea v Vidi FC - UEFA Europa League - Group L
Ruben Loftus-Cheek


Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a 22-year-old midfielder who has been with Chelsea for 7 years now. He has been rated highly by the likes of Frank Lampard and Maurizio Sarri. Cheek regards Lampard as his greatest inspiration and wants to follow in his footsteps. He studied Lampard's game while in the academy and was in awe of his work ethic. Loftus-Cheek is the perfect box to box midfielder.

He has great ball control and can pick a pass with great precision. He spent the last season on loan at Crystal Palace and performed well whenever he got the opportunity. He finished the season with 2 goals, 3 assists and 5 big chances created. Ruben was a part of England's world cup squad this year. He has not gone out on loan this season and will be hoping for regular playing time under new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri. If given the chance, the talented youngster will definitely make his mark for Chelsea FC.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Ruben Loftus-Cheek Andreas Christensen Squads Chelsea Transfer News Premier League Teams
Vishwi
ANALYST
5 Chelsea youngsters who could become superstars
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Liverpool: 10 players who have played for both...
RELATED STORY
As Chelsea lose out on Golovin, Ruben Loftus-Cheek's...
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players who need to secure a move in January
RELATED STORY
Five players who could leave Chelsea this summer
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 2018-19: Sarri's tactics and midfield dilemma
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea: Top 5 players who played for both...
RELATED STORY
Aaron Ramsey to Chelsea: Who Makes Way if Chelsea Sign...
RELATED STORY
Hazard can reach his full potential with Sarri's Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
5 incredible footballers who have played for both...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us