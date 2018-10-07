Five Chelsea youngsters who have the potential to become legends

Over the years, Chelsea FC has managed to establish a strong youth academy where they train and mold players so they're ready for the big stage. The Chelsea FC youth team recently beat Manchester City 5-1 to win the FA Youth Cup for the fourth time in a row! This shows the strength and the true potential of Chelsea's youth players.

Surprisingly enough, not many of these players go on to represent the first team. A number of extremely gifted youngsters have been unable to cement their place in the team. In search of more game time, these players end up going to other clubs where they can harness their skill and potential. It's about time the blues start learning from their mistakes. What happened to the talismanic duo of Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea? The Blues surely regret it.

Chelsea's youth academy is one amongst the best in Europe. They continue to harness the talent and it's time for the blues to reap the rewards of their great work in the academy. The club must secure their position with these players by giving them adequate game time or helping them gain experience by loaning them out to other clubs. Five youngsters who have the potential to be Chelsea legends one day are-

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a 22-year-old midfielder who has been with Chelsea for 7 years now. He has been rated highly by the likes of Frank Lampard and Maurizio Sarri. Cheek regards Lampard as his greatest inspiration and wants to follow in his footsteps. He studied Lampard's game while in the academy and was in awe of his work ethic. Loftus-Cheek is the perfect box to box midfielder.

He has great ball control and can pick a pass with great precision. He spent the last season on loan at Crystal Palace and performed well whenever he got the opportunity. He finished the season with 2 goals, 3 assists and 5 big chances created. Ruben was a part of England's world cup squad this year. He has not gone out on loan this season and will be hoping for regular playing time under new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri. If given the chance, the talented youngster will definitely make his mark for Chelsea FC.

