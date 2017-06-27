Five funniest substitutions ever

Substitutions that might give you a chuckle.

Substitutions can be a funny thing

Substitutions are an integral part of football. When the chips are down, these substitutions come in handy and the new man on the pitch sometimes turn the game on its head. Indeed, more often than not, the quality of a team is a defined by the quality of the bench.

However, substitutions don’t always work out the way one expects them to. In fact, there are times when this basic football move becomes the source of immense laughter for the viewers. And here are five of the most hilarious substitutions of all time.

#1 Man-marking gone too far

Change is one of the only constant things in life. Change prevails in every aspect of life, including football. The art of man-marking has somewhat been lost in time as defenders are now asked to mark zones instead of marking a single man.

However, Werder Bremen defender, Niklas Moisander, rolled the years back to the good ol’ days with his diligent marking of Javier Chicharito Hernandez. In a Bundesliga fixture between Werder and Bayer Leverkusen, the former Real Madrid striker was being subbed off while Leverkusen were preparing themselves for an attacking corner.

The Mexican chose to run out of the pitch from the byline instead of the good ol’ ‘tag-your-are-it’ way of coming off from the touchline. Niklas Moisander, who was marking him as Leverkusen were readying themselves, thought it was an intentional trick from the former United striker and kept following him out the byline!

In the end, the Finnish defender did realise his mistake and the two had a good laugh about it.