Five goalkeepers who could replace Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea

Courtois first moved to Chelsea in 2011

After seven years as a Chelsea player, it looks like Thibaut Courtois’ time at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end. The Belgian appears to be closing in on a move to Real Madrid, and it will likely spell a big change at Chelsea.

Courtois initially joined Chelsea in 2011, before spending three years out on loan at Atletico Madrid. They were three successful years in Spain, during which he won La Liga, the Copa de Rey, the Europa League, as well as establishing himself as one of the top goalkeepers in Europe.

He returned to Chelsea in 2014, and was installed as the club’s number one, usurping Petr Cech. He continued being successful at Stamford Bridge, and won the Premier League title and League Cup in his first year as Chelsea’s ‘keeper.

The next year was a disappointing one for everyone involved with Chelsea, as they finished a disastrous season in tenth place. He played a key part as the Blues returned to the top of the table in 2017, and last season was part of the side who won the FA Cup, beating Manchester United in the final.

However there have always been rumours linking him with a move back to Spain, and in particular Real Madrid. Courtois’ children still live in Madrid, and Real have been on the lookout for a world-class goalkeeper since the departure of Iker Casillas to Porto in 2015.

If Courtois does leave, and that looks likely at this stage, then Chelsea will need to bring a goalkeeper in to replace him. Here are five men they could look to bring in to do that job.

#1 Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)

Schmeichel won the Premier League title with Leicester in 2016

It may be that Chelsea wish to go for a goalkeeper with Premier League experience, in which case, Schmeichel is probably their best bet. Schmeichel has done it the hard way in English football. Having started his career with Manchester City, he was forced to drop down to League Two with Notts County to play regular football, before a short spell with Leeds United led to him joining Leicester in 2011.

In his seven years with Leicester, it is fair to say he has stepped out of his father’s shadow. He was a major part of their historic title winning side in 2016, and had an excellent World Cup with Denmark. At 31, he should be at his peak as a goalkeeper, and with his four years of Premier League experience, would slot seamlessly into this Chelsea team. He isn’t quite the world-class ‘keeper that the fans may be hoping to sign, but there aren’t too many of those out there at the moment.

