Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Five Greatest Hard Men to Play the Game (Football)

Rishabh Shekhar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
159   //    29 Jul 2018, 10:50 IST

Growing up with a big brother my TV privileges were very limited. When mom was around he always pretended to watch the Disney princesses’ shows but once she was out the door, I was forced to watch sports. Out of all sports, football was/is my brother's favorite. I was never a fan of sports let alone football but after continuously viewing it, I was haunted by dreams of the ever handsome Roberto Baggio and David Beckham.

With Google making everyday search pleasurable with their doodles, it is only just to talk of football now considering the upcoming FIFA World Cup and Google taking upon itself to create amazing doodles for the same. I

I know how football fanatics are a riotous gang and I would like to place a disclaimer before I share my opinions. This article has my top five football players that I consider to be the hardest men to play in the field. You may not agree with me but being a football fanatic myself at this point in time, I would like to reassure you that we indeed are a riotous gang!

5. Bobo Balde

Just like how Dwayne Johnson's catchphrase stands for wrestling there is a famous catchphrase in football as well. The Celtic fans would jeer the opposition with the catchphrase "Bobo's gonna get you" over and over until the confidence of the opposition is on its last stand. Bobo Balde's strong demeanor and his intimidating aura made anyone weak at their knees. Seeing Bobo in a game was like a free ticket to an action movie. The moment you see him play, you know he would do anything to win! Balde even won the Celtic player of the year award in his second season. He was one of the main reasons his side reached the UEFA final that season. His showcases were filled with medals and league cups, but his behavior was always the talk of the town. His behind the scenes dressing room anger burst-ups were always a problem and played a huge role in undermining his reputation. After quitting the team, going through a rough phase in bankruptcy, now Balde is a team coordinator for the Guinea National team.

Rangers v Celtic
Rangers v Celtic


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Leisure Reading
Rishabh Shekhar
ANALYST
I learned all about life with a ball at my feet.
Top 5 most valuable strikers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest attacking midfielders of all time
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 2000-2010: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial football matches of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 10 most iconic passes that changed football matches
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who deserve their own Hollywood movie
RELATED STORY
Footballers and their adorable childhood pictures – Part 1
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 1990-2000: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
8 famous players who donned the number 8 jersey
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us