Manchester United. Youth. Courage. Success. An institution, a temple of the elite, a football club. Probably the greatest ever.

Not many have been fortunate enough don the Red of Manchester - yet, those of the Red Devils who have, understand the values, ambition and the promise associated with the badge on their chests. Each one of those Red Devils, are remarkable and like no other. Thet are Uunparalleled in their pursuit of greatness for this great club.

On that note, let's take a look at

Five of the greatest players to ever play for Manchester United

#5 Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney scores a goal from inside the penalty area from an overhead kick

"I saw my mate the other day,

He said to me he saw the white Pele,

So I asked, who is he?

He goes by the name of Wayne Rooney!"

One of the many chants Manchester United fans have sung for their hero from the modern era - Wayne Rooney.

Having signed as an 18-year-old sensation from Everton, Manchester United knew they had secured the signature of a generational talent. From playing an instrumental part in taking down Arsenal's Invincibles, to establishing United's status in English football as the greatest of all time. Wayne Rooney has done it all.

The highest scorer of goals in the history of Manchester United and for his national team - England. Wayne Rooney is a five-time Premier League champion with Manchester United and won them the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy in 2007/08. With achievements as illustrious as these, he has truly cemented his place as an all-time great for Manchester United in the modern era.

Wayne Rooney what a man! Stayed with us till the very end, He is Man Utds undisputed GOAT

#4 Eric Cantona

CANTONA MANU

"We`ll drink a drink a drink,

To Eric the King the King the King!

He`s the leader of our football team,

He`s the greatest center-forward

That the world has ever seen!"

A mercurial presence in his prime with the temper of a lion. A true King on the pitch, and a club legend off it. Eric Daniel Pierre Cantona, with his collars up, has literally won the hearts of every Manchester United fan from his playing days.

A four-time Premier League champion with the Red Devils and a scorer of killer goals that only King Eric could strike.

As some have said, "Never misunderstood at Old Trafford but being barely understood by his public is certainly what added to the mercurial Frenchman’s charm."

