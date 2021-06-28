5 transfers Arsenal could make ahead of the 2021-22 season

Arsenal are gearing up for a busy summer ahead of the 2021-21 Premier League season, with Granit Xhaka expected to be at the forefront of a squad clear-out. Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos have also returned to their parent club Real Madrid after lukewarm loan spells.

While creating space in the squad is important, replacements are imperative to boost Arsenal's hopes going into next season. The Gunners finished 8th in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign and will want to better their position in the upcoming season.

Here are five interesting transfers Arsenal could make ahead of the 2021-22 season.

#5 David Raya

David Raya

The Brentford goalkeeper has played a significant role in his team's promotion to the EPL for the first time since the 1946-47 season, having maintained 32 league clean sheets in the last two seasons.

Raya has been linked with Arsenal in the past and the move collapsed in the summer of 2020 but could be back on. He could provide quality back-up to Bernd Leno in the upcoming season while introducing some healthy competition to the German shot-stopper.

#4 Max Aarons

Swansea City v Norwich City - Sky Bet Championship

Max Aarons is a quick, pacey, attacking-minded right-back who can unlock teams on the right flank. He attracted a lot of interest from many top clubs before Norwich's relegation from the EPL in the 2019-20 season.

The U-21 England international finished the 2020-21 season with a place in the PFA Championship Team of the Year and could be available for a decent price to a club like Arsenal.

