5 Manchester City players who must step up in the absence of Kevin de Bruyne

Ben Winfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.33K // 15 Aug 2018, 23:34 IST

De Bruyne could miss three months with a knee injury

Many expected Manchester City to run away with the Premier League again this season, after strolling to the title last season with apparent ease. However, just a week into the new season, they have suffered a huge blow that could be a huge dent in their title bid.

Last season, Kevin de Bruyne was one of the stars of the Premier League. The Belgian was imperious in the centre of midfield, and scored some memorable goals, as well as providing some sensational assists.

He scored eight goals in the Premier League last season, and also provided an impressive 16 assists. He would also go on to play a huge role for Belgium at the World Cup, helping his side finish in third place.

On Tuesday, reports were rife that he could miss around three months with a serious knee injury that he sustained in training. This could be a massive blow for City, as de Bruyne was crucial for them last season, and without his contribution, it may have been a much tougher test for them to win the title.

If he is out for three months, de Bruyne may be fit to return before Christmas, but there is an awful lot of football to be played between now and then. Given the importance of the Belgian to this City team, his teammates will need to step up in his absence, and here are five men who are capable of doing just that.

#1 Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez made a £60 million move to City earlier this summer

There were doubts about Mahrez’s place in the Manchester City team when he made the move over from Leicester City this summer. The Algerian has proved that he is an excellent player, and capable of doing a job at any club in the Premier League. However, he was moving to a team who already had an embarrassment of riches in attacking areas, and it seemed likely that he would spend most of his time on the bench, or in a squad rotation role.

De Bruyne’s injury leaves a spot open in that Manchester City line up, and this is Mahrez’s chance to take it. This is the opportunity for him to prove that he can do the business at a world class side, and show that City made the right decision to break their club record transfer fee to bring Mahrez to the club. There will be a lot of pressure on him to succeed, but that’s what comes with playing for a big club.

