Five players who are destined to leave Manchester United this summer

It's been more than a month since Ralf Rangnick's appointment as manager of Manchester United and things have not drastically improved at Old Trafford. There have been reports of severe unrest amongst the senior squad and a failure to adapt to Rangnick's high pressing and physical style of play.

utdreport @utdreport @ChrisWheelerDM] #mufc players are talking openly about this being the worst atmosphere at United they can remember. The mood around Carrington has been described as ‘oppressive’, with up to half the squad said to be unhappy #mulive #mufc players are talking openly about this being the worst atmosphere at United they can remember. The mood around Carrington has been described as ‘oppressive’, with up to half the squad said to be unhappy #mulive [@ChrisWheelerDM]

The Theater of Dreams is looking at another overhaul next season, as many squad players are ready to run down the remnants of their contracts. Whether the German remains Manchester United's manager beyond this season or not, a large group of players are ready to part ways with the club.

Rangnick has vetoed the majority of the January transfer moves away from Manchester United. The reasons are either squad depth or unsatisfactory transfer offers for players who are currently in the last six months of their contracts.

Here are five players destined to leave Manchester United in the summer transfer window for the 2022-23 season:

#5 Dean Henderson - Goalkeeper

Dean Henderson was supposed to finally dislodge David De Gea as the number one goalkeeper this season, but things have taken a wrong turn. After testing positive for the coronavirus at the start of the season, Henderson was left out of the matchday squad for a month.

While he was recovering from the infection and regaining his fitness, De Gea had a monumental upturn in form and has arguably been United's best player this season.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Dean Henderson has been informed he will not be allowed to leave on loan this month [ @TelegraphDucker Dean Henderson has been informed he will not be allowed to leave on loan this month [@TelegraphDucker]

Rangnick rejected the England international's request for a transfer away from Manchester United in the January window. The interim manager will require three first-team goalkeepers at his disposal to compete in this campaign. Henderson will command a sizeable transfer fee, the only player on the list with three years left on his contract. Newcastle United are fishing for his signature this summer.

#4 Jesse Lingard - Midfielder

After spending the entirety of his career as a Manchester United player, Jesse Lingard is finally ready to part ways with his boyhood club. West Ham United were in talks over a permanent transfer for the Englishman at the start of the season. However, Manchester United's asking price was too much for the Hammers.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly and Dean Henderson are among those players who have become frustrated at their failure to be given a chance under Rangnick [ @MirrorFootball Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly and Dean Henderson are among those players who have become frustrated at their failure to be given a chance under Rangnick [@MirrorFootball]

The player made a total of 14 goal contributions (9G, 5A) in 16 appearances during his loan spell at West Ham, a move that reinvigorated his career. He also grabbed the Premier League Player of the month award for April 2021. Having been overlooked by the interim manager, Lingard is looking to run down his contract and leave Old Trafford as a free agent this summer.

