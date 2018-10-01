5 of the most heated player/manager feuds in football history

All eyes are on Pogba and Mourinho at the moment.

The history of football is littered with conflicts between players and managers, so with everyone's eyes focused on Mourinho and Pogba this week, let's take a look at five of the most heated feuds that have taken place between players and managers in the recent past:The ongoing rift between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba at Manchester United is one of the biggest talking points in football this week, and with Manchester United hosting Valencia in the Champions League this mid-week, it doesn't look as though the topic is going to go away any time soon.

The heated and competitive nature of football means that clashes between players and managers are inevitable but sometimes, those feuds become so heated that one of, if not both of the people involved end up having to leave their positions at their club.

#5 Raymond Domenech vs Nikolas Anelka and the French squad

The 2010 World Cup was not a good time for France both on and off the field.

This led to the rest of the squad boycotting training and the team ultimately crashing out of the tournament at the hands of hosts, South Africa.

The troubles started when Anelka publicly slated the manager following a defeat to Mexico, which then led to the former Chelsea and Arsenal star being sent home from the tournament.

The whole thing shrouded French football in controversy for the coming months, with the whole squad later being suspended for a game with Norway by the new manager, Laurent Blanc.

