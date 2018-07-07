Five players who could still make a big money move this summer

Ben Winfield FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.01K // 07 Jul 2018, 23:44 IST

With the World Cup capturing the attention of every football fan in the world, it seems like the transfer window has almost been forgotten.

But now we are just five weeks away from the start of the Premier League, and attention may soon turn back to club football, and the transfer window. The likes of Germany and Spain are already out, so their focus may have turned to who’s going where, rather than what is going on in Russia.

We have already seen some massive transfers completed so far this summer. In England, Liverpool have paid a combined £90 million to sign Naby Keita and Fabinho, while Manchester United paid nearly £50 million to sign Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk.

In Italy, Radja Nainggolan has left Roma to move to Inter Milan, while over in Spain, Atletico Madrid signed Thomas Lemar from Monaco for over £50 million.

The biggest of the lot is yet to come. Juventus have offered £88 million to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin from Real Madrid, and if reports are believed, that deal could be wrapped up within the next few days. It would undoubtedly be the story of the summer.

But, however much he’d like it to be, it isn’t all about Ronaldo. There is still time for some moves to go through, and here are five players who could move for big money this summer.

#1 Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final

Eyebrows were raised in 2015 when Manchester United, managed then by Louis van Gaal, signed a 19-year-old Martial from Monaco for a fee that could rise to £58 million. His stock has grown since then, after some impressive performances in Manchester. However, he looks like he could be on his way out of Old Trafford, after becoming unhappy with a lack of first-team action under Jose Mourinho.

He made just 18 Premier League starts last season, with a further 12 appearances coming from the bench. This is likely what cost him a place in the French World Cup squad, something that is bound to have hurt the 22-year-old. There is no doubting his range of talents. He is fast, good on the ball, and a natural finisher in front of goal. His confidence looks to have taken a massive hit by his treatment at the end of last season, so it might take a little bit of time for him to return to his best. He would be worth the investment though.