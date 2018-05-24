Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    5 Players that should be replaced at Arsenal

    Arsenal needs to wield the axe this summer.

    Govind S
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 13:35 IST
    14.04K

    Arsenal Unveil New Head Coach Unai Emery
    Arsenal Unveil New Head Coach Unai Emery

    Unai Emery, the ravishing Spaniard, has been chosen to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. In my opinion, he is one of the most underrated coaches in Europe. His emphasis on the details will represent a key change of approach in the Gunners gameplay. Only time will tell whether he can make an impact and be a fierce manager.

    Emery should be able to rebuild the squad and fix the issues at the earliest to gain the trust of the players, fans and the board alike. But, is the current crop of players good enough to mount a serious threat to their Premier League rivals? After yet another disappointing season, here's a look at five players they should consider replacing.

    Also read: 3 Things Unai Emery Needs To Do Right Away At Arsenal

    #5 Alex Iwobi

    Leicester City v Arsenal - Premier League
    Alex Iwobi needs to step out of his comfort zone

    Wenger has played a huge role in developing the 22-year-old Nigerian international. But he went through an inconsistent and frustrating season last year, scoring just thrice in the entire season.

    In a team where he has to compete with the likes of Ozil, Mkhi, and Rambo, he certainly has no future at this club. He could be a backup option but again, his inconsistency and clueless nature, when going forward, is something that no club can tolerate.

    He needs a new perspective and going out on loan would be the most appropriate choice. His confidence is like a deflated balloon and when tasked with making a positive impact, he's all over the place. He may be a young and talented prospect, but he has failed to make a mark on the pitch.

    5 players who need to be replaced by Arsenal
    5 things the next Arsenal manager should look to do
    10 of Arsene Wenger's most humiliating defeats at Arsenal
    5 players Arsenal should not have sold
    Who should be Arsenal's next captain next season?
    3 Things Unai Emery Needs To Do Right Away At Arsenal
    Arsenal should replace Wenger with Conte – Merson
    10 players Arsenal regret selling
    5 summer signings that Arsenal could make
    5 players who could leave Arsenal this summer
