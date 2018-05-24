5 Players that should be replaced at Arsenal

Arsenal needs to wield the axe this summer.

Govind S CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 13:35 IST

Arsenal Unveil New Head Coach Unai Emery

Unai Emery, the ravishing Spaniard, has been chosen to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. In my opinion, he is one of the most underrated coaches in Europe. His emphasis on the details will represent a key change of approach in the Gunners gameplay. Only time will tell whether he can make an impact and be a fierce manager.

Emery should be able to rebuild the squad and fix the issues at the earliest to gain the trust of the players, fans and the board alike. But, is the current crop of players good enough to mount a serious threat to their Premier League rivals? After yet another disappointing season, here's a look at five players they should consider replacing.

#5 Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi needs to step out of his comfort zone

Wenger has played a huge role in developing the 22-year-old Nigerian international. But he went through an inconsistent and frustrating season last year, scoring just thrice in the entire season.

In a team where he has to compete with the likes of Ozil, Mkhi, and Rambo, he certainly has no future at this club. He could be a backup option but again, his inconsistency and clueless nature, when going forward, is something that no club can tolerate.

He needs a new perspective and going out on loan would be the most appropriate choice. His confidence is like a deflated balloon and when tasked with making a positive impact, he's all over the place. He may be a young and talented prospect, but he has failed to make a mark on the pitch.