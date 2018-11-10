×
5 players who could decide the Manchester Derby

Sreeram Krishnaswamy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
433   //    10 Nov 2018, 23:07 IST

Another chapter in the incredible rivalry: Pep vs Mourinho again
Another chapter in the incredible rivalry: Pep vs Mourinho again

Manchester United and Manchester City will go head to head in yet another clash for supremacy on Sunday afternoon. The Red Devils are coming off a refreshing win over Juventus.

Manchester City, on the other hand, completed their usual business against Shakhtar Donetsk, scoring six goals past them. The last Manchester Derby was an entertaining affair. City led by two goals at half-time but Paul Pogba and Chris Smalling’s second-half goals gave the Reds, the victory.

Over the years many great players have taken the pitch for the Manchester Derby. Wayne Rooney is one of those who enjoyed playing against the Cityzens. He is the highest scorer in the Manchester Derby with 11. His overhead kick in the derby wouldn’t be forgotten any time soon.

The next active player amongst the highest scorers in the derby is Sergio Aguero. Aguero has netted nine times against the Red Devils and was a star in the rampant 6-1 victory over them.

With injuries to star players on both sides, those that are available have to step up. Kevin De Bruyne is out due to a knee injury and both Lukaku and Sanchez are struggling to make the squad list.

We look at five players who could decide the outcome of the Manchester Derby:

#5 Anthony Martial

Clutch player: Anthony Martial
Clutch player: Anthony Martial

The Frenchman has been in fine form as of late. The French winger was looking terribly out of sorts in the earlier half of the season. But, Martial has scored 5 goals in his last four league games.

Martial scored twice against Chelsea, and one each against Newcastle, Bournemouth, and Everton. The 22-year old is a good shooter from long range and can cause troubles for any defence he is up against.

Martial will be hoping to add to his tally on Sunday. If Martial adds to his tally, he will become one of the select few to score in five consecutive Premier League games for Manchester United. Dwight Yorke, Eric Cantona, Wayne Rooney, Robin Van Persie, and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only other players to have achieved the feat.

The young winger will be against Kyle Walker which is a big test for both the players. Martial could very well be the decider in the Manchester Derby. He has the shooting ability, has the crossing technique a fair amount of pace to act as a pivot for his team.

Fetching more content...
