EPL 2016/17: Five reasons teams should target Mauro Icardi this summer

The Argentine is something of an enigma, but could definitely be worth signing this summer.

by Harry De Cosemo Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2017, 23:38 IST

Icardi is one of the hottest properties in Europe

The time is upon us once again. Football doesn’t end when the last ball is kicked anymore, with transfer rumours kicking in when the window opens in July. Every summer is billed as the most exciting one yet, and this one is no different.

Strikers are at a premium these days and that is reflected from their price tags. The usual names are being thrown around, but finding value is as tough as ever. All the big clubs want a proven goalscorer, and unfortunately, there are more suitors than players. From a neutral point of view, it really could be a fun few months.

Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann is a wanted man, as is Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. In Italy, after impressing in Serie A, Turin is the centre of attention, with elite clubs reportedly queuing up for Juventus’ Paulo Dybala and Torino’s Andrea Belotti.

Another player who could become available, but for some reason does not get linked with clubs on a daily basis, is Inter’s Mauro Icardi. Here are five reasons he should be on top managers’ radars in the off-season:

#1 He’s a complete striker

Because football is ever-changing, different types of strikers become fashionable in different eras. Target men, agile players who run off the shoulder of the last defender and poachers have all had their time, with even the ‘false 9’, an attacking midfielder or winger masquerading as a deep attacker, enjoying a stint in the last few years.

Those who combine all the aforementioned attributes will always be in-demand, and Icardi is no different. Despite being six foot with an impressive physique, the Argentine can do more than just hold the ball up top and bring teammates into play. He is more effective when facing the goal, making runs to either connect with crosses from the likes of Ivan Perisic or a through ball from Joao Mario.

Icardi can play up front on his own, or with a partner. His ability to combine power and technique mean he can fit into any team, especially when you consider he began his career by coming through Barcelona’s fabled youth academy, La Masia, before moving to Italy with Sampdoria in 2011.