×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 European records that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have not broken yet

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
09 Oct 2018, 13:51 IST

Argentina v Portugal - International Friendly
Argentina v Portugal - International Friendly

Football aces Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the beautiful game for more than a decade, breaking one record after the other and playing a game of tug of war with the most prestigious awards.

With both players now close to the end of their careers, (Messi being 31-years-old and Ronaldo 33-years-old), it is to be expected that they will start slowing down.

Before that day comes, however, the five-time Ballon d'Or winners have several records that are yet to be made their own.

Today, we look at the five records that are yet to be broken by the Argentine and Portuguese aces:

#1. The most goals in European Cup finals

The record for the most goals in a European Cup final is yet to be broken by the legendary duo. At present, the record is shared by two Real Madrid predecessors, Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas, who both scored seven times in the finals.

Messi has only struck twice in the finals (2009 and 2011), while Ronaldo has scored four final goals (2008, 2014 and two in 2017).

#2. Most appearances in the UEFA Champions League/European Cup

Iker Casillas recently broke the record for most appearances in the Champions League with 172 outings, and if UEFA club competitions are to be counted, his tally goes up to 179. He also became the very first player in history to feature in 20 Champions League seasons.

Ronaldo and Messi are yet to break the record as Casillas is still playing for Porto FC.

Argentine ace Messi is 35th in the all-time UEFA competition appearance rankings with 130 appearances while Ronaldo ranks equal sixth with 162 appearances.

It is to be noted that Ronaldo is two years and 139 days older than Messi.

Ronaldo may be close to eclipsing the current record but if the goalkeeper keeps playing this season, it is unlikely that the Portuguese will be able to do so.

In the Champions League alone, Ronaldo has made 158 appearances, putting him in second in the rankings while Messi has made 126 appearances, putting him at 12th place on the same list.

FC Porto v Desportivo das Aves - Portuguese Super Cup
FC Porto v Desportivo das Aves - Portuguese Super Cup

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
5 European Club Records that Messi or Ronaldo have not...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Messi, Ronaldo And 3 Broken...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Lionel Messi could outshine Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
5 football records Lionel Messi is yet to break
RELATED STORY
5 players who can top the European scorers chart in the...
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who could score more goals than Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
5 great goals that didn't win the Puskás Award
RELATED STORY
3 similarities between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 
RELATED STORY
Messi vs Ronaldo: The debate for the 2018-19 season has...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
23 Oct YOU VAL 10:25 PM Young Boys vs Valencia
23 Oct AEK BAY 10:25 PM AEK Athens vs Bayern München
24 Oct HOF OLY 12:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
24 Oct SHA MAN 12:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
24 Oct ROM CSK 12:30 AM Roma vs CSKA Moskva
24 Oct REA VIK 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
24 Oct MAN JUV 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Juventus
24 Oct AJA BEN 12:30 AM Ajax vs Benfica
24 Oct CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
24 Oct PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
25 Oct BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
25 Oct BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
25 Oct PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
25 Oct LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
25 Oct LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
25 Oct GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us