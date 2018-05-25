5 players who performed memorably in the 2017-18 EPL season

Be it the goals, assists or achievements, these players were on top in the 2017-18 EPL season.

Ashwan Rao ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 02:50 IST

The Premier League trophy

A hearty congratulations to Manchester City on winning the Premier League title by displaying top-class football! Guardiola's men were ruthless throughout the 2017-18 season, amassing a record 100 points from 38 games- a league first.

The 106 goals they have scored is an evidence of their domination over the nineteen other clubs in the league.

As usual we have witnessed several breathtaking finishes, decisive passes and of course brilliant saves over the last ten months in English football .

Some players have really stood out from the rest, be it in the number of goals, assists and trophies and have been exceptional throughout the season. Let us now look at five players who had a memorable 2017-18 Premier League season.

#5 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane

Harry Kane, the 2014-15 PFA Young Player of the Year carried his Golden boot winning performance into this season aswell, as he ended the 2017-18 season with 30 league goals in 35 appearances. T

The Center forward who loves to play long balls and dribble, has been clinical in finishing and long shots this season. Kane scored consecutive hat-tricks in December 2017, against Burnley (home) and Southampton (away) and scored a brace in six games this season.

In Spurs' final game of the season and the final 'home' game at Wembley (Spurs will move to their new home next season), Kane scored a brace and most importantly 'the winner' to secure a Spurs win against the 2015-16 champions, Leicester City.

Kane inspired the Spurs to a third place finish this season with 77 points which ensured them a UEFA Champions League spot, to wrap up another memorable season.

All stats via transfermarkt