5 Teams capable of causing major upsets in the Champions League

Aniket Kar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 478 // 25 Sep 2018, 17:12 IST

Torino FC v SSC Napoli - Serie A

The first week of the UEFA Champions League 2018 has come to an end. With plenty of goals, dramatic saves, shocking upsets, and some late drama, the audience is left wanting for more. While heavyweights like Real Madrid and Barcelona cruised, fellow title challengers PSG and Manchester City stumbled at the initial hurdle.

While the Champions League has become a monopoly of some so-called "favorites" for years on end, the upsets in the first week itself suggest that this year, we might finally have a new claimant to the throne of the "Best in Europe". We take a look at five such teams who are capable of going all the way if they play their cards right.

Odds courtesy Betstars

#5 Ajax (1/200)

Ajax v AEK Athens - UEFA Champions League Group E

Ajax's glory days are long behind them, and the historical reputation of the club has been replaced by an aura of mediocrity at the European stage. Despite historically being one of the most successful clubs in Europe with four Champions League trophies, the Dutch outfit has continually failed at the big stage in recent years. The lowest stage came three years ago in 2015 when Ajax failed to even qualify for the Champions League.

However, the club finally seems to be heading in the right direction. The recent signings of Dusan Tadic and Daley Blind from the Premier League have added some much-needed experience to a squad which already boasts some of the brightest young talents in football. They currently sit second in the Dutch League behind PSV. However, their comprehensive 3-0 victory in their opening game against AEK coupled with the fact that they have a favourable group means that they would fancy their chances of making it through to the latter stages of the competition.

Whether they can rekindle their former glory remains to be seen, but one thing is sure; this Ajax side has what it takes to spring a surprise or two.

