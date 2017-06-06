Five things you didn't know about Real Madrid target Theo Hernandez

The teenager is regarded as one of the game's hot prospects but is a colourful character and no stranger to controversy.

@rbairner by Robin Bairner

Theo Hernandez is set to sign for Real Madrid in the summer

Atletico Madrid defender Theo Hernandez has been in the headlines lately because he is poised to make the jump across town to sign for great rivals Real.

At just 19 years old, he is regarded as one of the most promising defenders of his age around the world, having broken through with Deportivo Alaves on loan over the course of the last season.

He appears set for a big future at the Bernabeu but faces the mental challenge of stepping up to a club even bigger than Atleti in the coming months. On the field, he has shown himself to be a more than capable performer, but away from it, he still has questions to answer over his attitude and application.

Here are five things you did not know about the left-back touted to be Marcelo’s replacement in the years to come:

#5 His father was a professional footballer

Jean-Francois, Theo’s father, was also a professional footballer

It’s quite a well-known fact that Theo’s brother, Lucas, has blazed a trail for him at Atletico Madrid by becoming an established player in Diego Simeone’s defence. Like his brother, he is left footed, although prefers to play as a modern full-back. However, his father, Jean-Francois, was also a professional with Atleti.

A centre-back, he played one season at the Vicente Calderon from 2000-01. He was most noted for his spells at Toulouse and with Rayo Vallecano in Spain. He was never a truly top player and spent much of his career flitting between the top two divisions in France and Spain.