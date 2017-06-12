5 times football was disrespectful in the face of a tragedy

Although football unites millions, there have been instances where the game has produced some disrespectful moments.

@MukulMysore by Mukul Mysore Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2017, 14:55 IST

It can be clearly seen that only the Australian team were ready to pay their respects

The beautiful game brings scores of people together and can let the fans and players alike experience the highest of highs or the most disappointing lows. However, the game is not perfect by any means. The lesson of respect is taught at a very young age.

Sometimes, people enjoy pushing the envelope and cause controversies. This leads to a severe backlash across the globe and puts a black mark on the sport.

Here are five instances when football was disrespectful in the face of tragedy:

#1 Saudi Arabia vs Australia, World Cup Qualifier

A few of days back, Saudi Arabia’s football team was in hot waters as the players failed to pay their respects to the victims of the recent terror attacks in London. As the whistle blew, the entire Aussie team stood in unison and paid their respects whilst their counterparts were enjoying their pre-match kickabouts. Video footage revealed that midfielder Salman Al-Faraj was the only Saudi player mourning.

Sara Zelenak and Kirsty Boden were the unfortunate Australians killed in the attack and a few other fellow countrymen were severely injured as well. It was revealed that the Asian Football Confederation had approved the minute’s silence. It was also reported that the Australian officials failed to persuade their opposition players into participating in the tribute.

There was a major backlash on social media when the Gulf country held a minute’s silence to mark the death of a former Saudi king. However, the Saudi Arabia Football Federation put the matter into bed by making an apology on behalf of their players.