5 transfers Arsenal would look to make this summer

A look at five players Arsenal need to sign to bolster their squad.

The list consists of a striker, winger, midfielder and two defenders.

Arsenal

Arsenal have endured a disappointing league season so far and currently occupy the ninth position in the EPL points table. The Gunners have won just nine times in 28 EPL fixtures in 2019-20 and have fallen behind in the top-four race.

EXCLUSIVE @MailSport : Juventus have put Aaron Ramsey up for sale to reduce their wage bill. Two top English clubs have been alerted to Ramsey's availability this week. High wage means he would either have to take a cut or be loaned elsewhere with Juve paying portion of his wage. pic.twitter.com/iwww8I7psQ — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) June 12, 2020

Due to their underwhelming performances, Arsenal have received a lot of backlash from their supporters as well as ex-players who have criticised the teams' style of play.

The South London side will hope to restart their 2019-20 Premier League season with a win when they lock horns with Manchester City in their first fixture since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Gunners, however, have major worries on the contract situations of a few key players like skipper Pierre Aubameyang and centre-back David Luiz. With the summer transfer window approaching, Arsenal will look to make some new additions to bolster their ranks.

Five players Arsenal need to sign this summer:

#5: Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig)

Dayot Upamecano has emerged as one of the best defenders in his age group.

Advertisement

Dayot Upamecano has been linked with a move to Arsenal. The Gunners seem interested in RB Leipzig's center-back and could make a move for him very soon.

According to SPORTBILD, Arsenal are in pole position to sign Dayot Upamecano, and are willing to activate the player’s release clause. pic.twitter.com/T2cx2Q3ZiQ — Arsenal View (@arsenview) June 12, 2020

The EPL side has been struggling on the defensive front and would benefit a lot from the arrival of the 21-year-old. Upamecano could be the perfect solution to Arsenal's defensive woes and his skills would fit right in with Mikel Arteta's style of play.

The French defender is known for his immense strength and is a force to be reckoned with. Upamecano is among the defenders to have won the most one on one duels in the Bundesliga this season.

According to TalkSport, Arsenal are willing to match the £ 34 million asking price that RB Leipzig are demanding for the defender.

#4: Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain)

Thiago Silva has been linked with a move to the EPL after his contract expires at PSG.

Thiago Silva will be a free agent at the end of the current season, and clubs all over England might be in a race against time to acquire the 35-year-old Brazilian defenders' signature.

Arsenal could add Silva to their ranks as a replacement for his fellow Brazilian David Luiz. Luiz's future at Arsenal hangs in the balance. Silva's arrival could provide Arsenal the defensive solidity they have sorely missed this season.

Arsenal are keen to bring Thiago Silva to the Emirates pic.twitter.com/QtJmBBezzs — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 12, 2020

Arsenal are likely to face a lot of competition for signing Thiago Silva as other EPL sides like Everton, Newcastle and West Ham also seem interested in signing the player.

#3: Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid)

Thomas Partey could be on his way to Arsenal this summer.

Arsenal have been heavily linked to Atletico Madrid's star Thomas Partey. The Gunners are in dire need of a quality midfielder and could go to lengths to make this transfer come true.

The Ghanian has a £ 44.5 million release clause. Media houses in London report that the Gunners could trigger Partey's release clause. Another option that Arsenal are assessing at the moment is a player-swap deal with Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Thomas Partey according to reports in his home country of Ghana. pic.twitter.com/Un9buIiHlU — Transfer News (@TrustyTransfers) June 5, 2020

Alexandre Lacazette still has two years left on his contract with Arsenal but could be used as a barter in the deal to bring in Partey. Atletico does seem interested in Lacazette but it will be interesting to see if the EPL side manages to get hold of Thomas Partey.

#2: Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth)

Ryan Fraser could move to Arsenal as a free agent if Bournemouth fail to sell the player.

Arsenal are currently leading the chase to acquire Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser, as the Scottish winger's contract with the Cherries expires at the end of June.

The player has refused to sign any sort of deal with his current club and wants to move to a bigger club. Fraser has gone to lengths to make sure that his agent does not discuss any contract terms with Bournemouth.

Arsenal transfer boost as Ryan Fraser rejects Bournemouth contract over 'injury fears'https://t.co/NEKNa1l5Nq #AFC — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) June 12, 2020

Bournemouth does not want to lose Fraser for free. As per reports from MetroUK, the Cherries have offered the player to multiple EPL clubs, including Arsenal, for an undisclosed transfer fee.

#1: Jonathan David (KAA Gent)

The youngster from Gent has attracted a lot of attention from EPL sides.

The twenty-year-old striker Jonathan David has attracted a lot of attention from EPL giants like Arsenal and Manchester United.

David is coming off a breakout season with KAA Gent. He has scored 23 goals and made ten assists in 40 appearances for the Belgian club this season.

Man United and Arsenal ‘hold transfer talks’ with Jonathan David https://t.co/xL1fl2oxg2 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 12, 2020

The player has impressed a lot of clubs with his performances in the Europa League, where he scored three goals in seven games.

Arsenal seem interested in the young striker. According to reports from Belgium, David could cost the London club around £ 16 million.