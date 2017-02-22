Five worst defenders in Premier League history

Better keep these names away from the back four.

The art of defending cannot be understated, and it remains the priority for many managers as they attempt to build their success upon the players at the back. However, in the twenty-five-year history of the Premier League, some defenders have struggled to contain the pressure of playing in front of some of the world's most passionate supporters.

But who are the worst defenders to have ever played in the Premier League during this time? Some have come in for significant fees while other have been thrown in the deep end and not cut the grade at the highest level.

Here are the five worst defenders to ever play in the Premier League.

#5 Claude Davis

Staggeringly, Billy Davies spent £3million on former Preston North End defender Claude Davis when his Derby County side were promoted to the Premier League in July 2007. £3million may not sound an astronomically amount of money today, but in 2007 it certainly was when money from the Premier League was not consumed efficiently.

Davis had spent many years in the Championship and even played under Davies during his time as North End manager, but his move to the Premier League proved a step too far in 2007. Davies should have known better as the Jamaican international had struggled in the Premier League with Sheffield United the previous season, and his performances actually regressed during his time at the then named Pride Park.

Davis featured just 19 times for Derby throughout the season, and once he was relegated with the side at the end of the season, he never featured in Premier League football again.

Since then, Davis has plied his trade in the lower leagues - most notably with Crawley Town recently. Many fans look back with terror when they consider Davis featured in the Premier League for two seasons. It's no surprise both of them seasons ended in relegation when you consider how awful he truly was.