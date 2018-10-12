×
5 of Cristiano Ronaldo's records that Lionel Messi is yet to break

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.37K   //    12 Oct 2018, 14:03 IST

Argentina v Portugal - International Friendly
Argentina v Portugal - International Friendly

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi are at the center of contemporary football's most hotly debated topic.

The arguments are never-ending as the two aces continue their exploits in elite football. 

While Messi has remained at Barcelona, Ronaldo has recently moved on from La Liga giants Real Madrid to join Italian club Juventus.

The duo have broken unimaginable records in their footballing journey and have outdone one another time and time again.

There are, however, a few records that one holds that the other hasn't broken yet.

Here, we take a look at five of Cristiano Ronaldo's records that Lionel Messi is yet to break: 

#1 Top scorer in the UEFA Champions League 

Cristiano Ronaldo holds quite the record in Europe's elite competition. 

Not only does the Portuguese hold the record for the most goals in the Champions League with a total of 120 but he is also the only player to score in eight successive games.

The former Manchester United man has also scored 15 or more goals in the Champions League in a calendar year on three different campaigns and he is the only player to score in all group stage matches in a single Champions League season. 

Given that Messi has scored 105 Champions League goals, he is well on his way to break the record sooner or later. 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
