FK Cukaricki vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2023

FK Cukaricki and Olympiacos go head-to-head at the Gradski Stadion Dubočica in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League playoffs on Thursday.

The Serbian outfit head into the midweek clash looking to overturn their two-goal deficit, having suffered a 3-1 loss in last week’s first leg.

FK Cukaricki failed to find their feet last Sunday as they were held to a goalless draw by Radnik in the Serbian Superliga.

Igor Matic’s side now turn their attention to the Europa League qualifiers, where they suffered a 3-1 loss to Olympiacos in the first leg of the playoff on August 24.

With Sunday’s result, Cukaricki have now gone four consecutive games without a win across all competitions, dating back to a 2-1 victory over Radnicki on August 6.

Elsewhere, Olympiacos maintained their 100% record in the new Greek Super League campaign as they thrashed Atromitos Athens 4-0 last Sunday.

Diego Martinez’s side have now won all but one of their five matches across all competitions this season, with a 1-1 draw with Genk on August 17 being the exception.

Olympiacos will look to pick up where they dropped off at the weekend as they eye a fourth successive win for the first time since February 2022.

FK Cukaricki vs Olympiacos Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second meeting between Cukaricki and Olympiacos, with the Greek side claiming a 3-1 win when they first met last week.

FK Cukaricki have failed to win their last four matches across all competition, losing twice and claiming two draws since their 2-1 victory over Radnicki three weeks ago.

Olympiacos are on a four-match winning streak and are unbeaten in their last nine competitive matches, claiming seven wins and two draws since late April.

Matic’s men have not lost a competitive home game since the turn of the year, claiming 10 wins and two draws in their 12 outings.

FK Cukaricki vs Olympiacos Prediction

Cukaricki will rely heavily on their home form as they look to turn this tie on its head. However, Olympiacos are currently firing on all cylinders and we fancy them claiming a fifth consecutive victory in this one.

Prediction: FK Cukaricki 1-2 Olympiacos

FK Cukaricki vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2: First to score - Olympiacos (The visitors have opened the scoring in four of their last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Cukaricki’s last five matches)