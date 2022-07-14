FK Decic vs FC Dinamo Minsk Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th July | UEFA Conference League Qualifiers 2022

European football returns with a set of UEFA Conference League qualifiers this week as Dinamo Minsk take on Montenegro-based outfit FK Decic at the Podgorica City Stadium on Wednesday.

FK Decic vs FC Dinamo Minsk Preview

FK Decic are currently in third place in the Montenegrin top flight and have been fairly impressive on the domestic front since the turn of the year. The hosts suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Javor in their previous game and will need to present a more robust front this week.

FC Dinamo Minsk are also in third place in the Belarusian Premier League at the moment and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture. The away side slumped to a 2-1 loss against local rivals Isloch last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

FK Decic vs FC Dinamo Minsk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FK Decic and FC Dinamo Minsk faced each other for the first time last week and played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

FC Dinamo Minsk have found the back of the net and have conceded in each of their last seven matches in all competitions.

FK Decic have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 14 goals away from home but have been in better form at the Podgorica City Stadium.

FC Dinamo Minsk have conceded 16 goals in their last nine matches in all competitions and will need to work on their defensive line ahead of this match.

FK Decic, on the other hand, have scored six goals in their last three matches and will look to be at their clinical best in this fixture.

FK Decic vs FC Dinamo Minsk Prediction

FK Decic can pack a punch on their day and have hit their stride on the domestic front in recent weeks. The hosts are in impressive form at the moment and have a point to prove in this fixture.

FC Dinamo Minsk have not been at their best this season and face an uphill battle in this fixture. FK Decic are in better goalscoring form at the moment and hold a slight upper hand this week.

Prediction: FK Decic 2-1 FC Dinamo Minsk

FK Decic vs FC Dinamo Minsk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FK Decic

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FK Decic to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Stefan Denkovic to score - Yes

