FK Shkendija vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side were given a brief respite from their fixture congestion this week.

Their EFL Cup clash on Tuesday with League 2 side Leyton Orient was called off when members of the O’s squad tested positive for COVID-19.

This means that Tottenham’s full focus can now turn to Thursday, and their Europa League tie with North Macedonian side KF Shkendija. Win the match, and Spurs will head into the playoff round the following week.

FK Shkendija vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

It should come as no surprise to learn that this is the first time these two sides have ever met in European competition.

Shkendija have had a strong start to their domestic campaign, as they currently sit at the top of the table in the 2020-21 Macedonian First Football League. They have not lost in their last six matches.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are coming off an impressive 5-2 victory over Southampton at the weekend. Before that, Jose Mourinho’s men defeated Lokomotiv Plovdiv in a Europa League tie. They struggled somewhat in that game though – requiring two goals in the final 10 minutes to win.

FK Shkendija form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: L-W-W

Advertisement

🎙️ Jose delivers the latest ahead of tomorrow's trip to KF Shkëndija.



📺 ⤵️ Watch the full press conference on YouTube.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 23, 2020

FK Shkendija vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

FK Shkendija will be without midfielder Armend Alimi. He was red carded in their 0-1 win over Botosani in the previous round of the Europa League a week ago. Outside of that, the North Macedonian side have a full-strength squad available.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Armed Alimi

Tottenham’s recent signing, Gareth Bale, will be unavailable for this game. The Welshman is expected to return from an injury in October. The match may also be too early for new arrival Sergio Reguilon, while defender Japhet Tanganga continues his recovery from injury.

Injured: Gareth Bale, Japhet Tanganga

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FK Shkendija vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

FK Shkendija predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kostadin Zahov, Mevlan Murati, Jan Krivak, Egzon Bejtulai, Antonio Pavic, Florent Ramadani, Bruno Dita, Valon Ahmedi, Ennur Totre, Ljupco Doriev, Besart Ibraimi

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart, Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Ryan Sessegnon, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele, Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela

FK Shkendija vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham might have wobbled in Plovdiv last week, but it seems almost impossible that they’d do the same in this game. The surprise rest following the cancellation of the Leyton Orient game has probably done Mourinho’s side some good, and they looked in scintillating attacking form against Southampton at the weekend.

Even if Mourinho rests a number of key players, Spurs should easily have enough firepower to comfortably win this match.

Prediction: FK Shkendija 0-5 Tottenham Hotspur