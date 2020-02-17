Flamengo put in a dominant display to lift the Brazilian Super Cup

Flamengo v Athletico PR - Supercopa do Brasil

The 2020 edition of the Supercopa Do Brasil took place today, with league Champions Flamengo taking on Cup winners, Athletico Paranese in Brasilia this afternoon.

Both sides have lost players to European clubs in the recent transfer window with Burno Guimarães joining Olympique Lyonnais and Pablo Mari moving to Arsenal.

The stadium was far from full, but of the fans in attendance, the majority turning out were Flamengo fans who saw their side get off to a perfect start.

A cross from Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa was met by Bruno Henrique to put Flamengo 1-0 up inside 15 minutes. This is something which we saw on several occasions during the 2019 campaign. The duo already have seven goals and five assists between them in just seven matches in the current season.

Moments later, Gabigol got himself on the scoresheet after pouncing on some horrendous defending by Athletico’s Márcio Azevedo to give Rubro Negro a two-goal lead.

Flamengo continued to dominate proceedings and went into the half-time break leading 2-0.

In an interview walking off the pitch, Henrique said: "We saw what happened in the game against Fluminense, we have to keep the intensity, whoever can't stand it asks to leave."

This is after Flamengo led by three goals to nil, but a lack in concentration saw them concede two goals late on. Despite winning, Henrique is clearly not happy about what happened in that game.

However, Flamengo learned their lesson this time around as they continued from where they left off in the first half. Gabigol and Henrique linked up again, with the former Inter Milan striker playing a wonderful pass in behind the Athletico defence, which saw Henrique perfectly time his run but failed in an attempt to round the keeper Santos.

With Athletico pushing for a way back into the game, their defensive line was way too high and a ball over the top saw Henrique run on to the ball and fire a shot at the keeper, the ball fell to Giorgian De Arrascaeta who buried the ball home, giving Flamengo a 3-0 goal lead.

Athletico had a number chances in an attempt for a late consolation goal but couldn't find a way past goalkeeper Diego Alves who ensured Flamengo ran out 3-0 winners, claiming the first piece of silverware in Brazil's 2020 campaign.