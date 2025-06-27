Flamengo vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2025

Flamengo will face Bayern Munich at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday in the last 16 of their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign. Mengao have been one of the bright sides on the global stage this summer famously beating Chelsea 3-1 in the group stages of the tournament.
They played out a 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC in their final group game on Tuesday. Flamengo looked set to be headed towards a surprise defeat in that game after falling behind in the 84th minute before Wallace Yan levelled the scores for the Brazilian giants minutes later.
Bayern Munich notably kicked off their Club World Cup campaign with a 10-0 drubbing of A-League outfit Auckland City before beating Boca Juniors 2-1 in their second group game, thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Michael Olise. However, they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in their final group outing against Benfica.
The Bavarians' defeat saw them finish second in Group C and they will now be looking to return to winning ways this weekend.
Flamengo vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sunday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
- Bayern are the second-highest-scoring side in the Club World Cup so far with a goal tally of 12.
- Mengao have scored at least one goal in each of their last seven outings.
- The two teams are participating in their third Club World Cup with Flamengo previously appearing on the global stage in 2019 and 2022 while Bayern featured in 2013 and 2020.
- The Bavarians are two-time winners of the global showpiece. Rubro-Negro meanwhile have never won the competition although they finished runners-up in 2019.
Flamengo vs Bayern Munich Prediction
Flamengo are on a brilliant 11-game unbeaten streak, picking up eight wins in that period. They showed against Chelsea that they can compete with stronger sides but must recognize the enormity of their next task.
Bayern are not faultless themselves as their profligate performance against Benfica showed. They however remain the much stronger of the two teams ahead of Sunday's game and should come away with the win.
Prediction: Flamengo 1-2 Bayern Munich
Flamengo vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Bayern
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of Die Roten's last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes