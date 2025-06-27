Flamengo vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2025

Flamengo will face Bayern Munich at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday in the last 16 of their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign. Mengao have been one of the bright sides on the global stage this summer famously beating Chelsea 3-1 in the group stages of the tournament.

They played out a 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC in their final group game on Tuesday. Flamengo looked set to be headed towards a surprise defeat in that game after falling behind in the 84th minute before Wallace Yan levelled the scores for the Brazilian giants minutes later.

Bayern Munich notably kicked off their Club World Cup campaign with a 10-0 drubbing of A-League outfit Auckland City before beating Boca Juniors 2-1 in their second group game, thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Michael Olise. However, they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in their final group outing against Benfica.

The Bavarians' defeat saw them finish second in Group C and they will now be looking to return to winning ways this weekend.

Flamengo vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Bayern are the second-highest-scoring side in the Club World Cup so far with a goal tally of 12.

Mengao have scored at least one goal in each of their last seven outings.

The two teams are participating in their third Club World Cup with Flamengo previously appearing on the global stage in 2019 and 2022 while Bayern featured in 2013 and 2020.

The Bavarians are two-time winners of the global showpiece. Rubro-Negro meanwhile have never won the competition although they finished runners-up in 2019.

Flamengo vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Flamengo are on a brilliant 11-game unbeaten streak, picking up eight wins in that period. They showed against Chelsea that they can compete with stronger sides but must recognize the enormity of their next task.

Bayern are not faultless themselves as their profligate performance against Benfica showed. They however remain the much stronger of the two teams ahead of Sunday's game and should come away with the win.

Prediction: Flamengo 1-2 Bayern Munich

Flamengo vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bayern

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of Die Roten's last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More