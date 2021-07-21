Flamengo vs Defensa y Justicia prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

Flamengo will square off against Defensa y Justicia for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 tie on Thursday.

The first leg ended 1-0 in favor of the Brazilian side. Michael opened the scoring with a goal in the 21st-minute, which eventually proved to be the winner. Flamengo last won the competition in 2019 and will be looking to repeat the same this time around.

Flamengo are coming off an emphatic 5-0 win over Bahia. Brazilian international Gabriel Barbosa scored a hat-trick, while Pedro and Victor Dos Santos netted a goal each for Mengao.

On the other hand, Defensa y Justicia lost their last game to Huracan in the Argentine league. The match ended 2-1, as Huracan made a comeback after going 1-0 down to a sixth-minute goal by Lucas Barrios.

Flamengo vs Defensa y Justicia Head-to-Head

The only game Flamengo and Defensa y Justicia have played against each other was the first leg of their Copa Libertadores tie.

Flamengo form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Defensa y Justicia form guide: D-W-D-L-L

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann, and more

Flamengo vs Defensa y Justicia Team News

Flamengo

Piris Da Motta is out with an ankle problem, while Rodrigo Caio won't be able to participate in Thursday's affair due to a calf issue. Bruno Henrique and Cesar continue to be on the treatment table due to thigh and knee injuries respectively.

Midfielders Joao Gomes and Thiago Maia are expected to return to the starting XI after getting rest over the weekend.

Injured: Piris Da Motta, Rodrigo Caio, Bruno Henrique and Cesar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sabemos que nuestros Jugadores siempre dejan todo por nuestros colores, por eso... pic.twitter.com/CfRL29t0ih — Defensa y Justicia (Seguí cuidándote😷) (@ClubDefensayJus) July 21, 2021

Defensa y Justicia

Defensa have no injury concerns ahead of the game. Sebastian Beccacece is expected to name an unchanged XI from the first leg except for Lucas Barrios, who might be replaced by veteran forward Walter Bou.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Flamengo vs Defensa y Justicia Predicted XI

Flamengo predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Alves; Mauricio Isla, Gustavo Henrique, Leo Pereira, Filipe Luis; Joao Gomes, Thiago Maia; Everton Ribeiro, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Michael; Gabriel Barbosa

Since @ribasdiego10 completed 5 years with the club yesterday, our G⚽AL of the day is his goal against Grêmio in 2018, where he celebrated with the fans at the @maracana!#CRF #FLAEnglish #GoalOfTheDay



📽️Premiere pic.twitter.com/SCUt53uFaM — Flamengo (@Flamengo_en) July 20, 2021

Defensa y Justicia predicted XI (5-4-1): Ezequeil Unsain; Matias Rodriguez, Adonis Frias, Juan Rodriguez, Tomas Cardona, Alexis Soto; Rodrigo Contreras, Tomas Escalante, Raul Loaiza, Carlos Rotondi; Walter Bou

Flamengo vs Defensa y Justicia Prediction

Flamengo are one of the prime contenders to win the Copa Libertadores 2021, and they should be able to prevail with ease against Thursday's opponents.

The onus will be on Defensa to score first considering they're trailing, but Renauto Gaucho's stout defense will be extremely hard to break down, especially at home.

We predict that the two sides will play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Flamengo 1-1 Defensa y Justicia

Edited by Peter P