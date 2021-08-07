Flamengo vs Internacional prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Flamengo host Internacional at the Estadio do Maracana in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Flamengo are currently fifth in the league, with a win potentially taking them into the top four. Renato Gaucho's side have been in incredible form of late, winning their last eight games across all competitions.

The Mengao will look to extend their winning streak against a poor Internacional side on Sunday.

Internacional are currently 15th in the league and have been woeful of late. Diego Aguirre's side have only managed to win one of their last 10 games across all competitions in what has been a terrible season thus far.

It will be a tough ask for the Colorado to get anything from Sunday's game.

This will be a great opportunity for Flamengo to climb into the top four by beating Internacional on Sunday.

Flamengo vs Internacional Head-to-Head

Flamengo have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. The Mengao are unbeaten in their last five games against Internacional, having won three of them.

Flamengo came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in May. Goals from Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Gabriel Barbosa were enough to secure the win after Edenilson put Internacional in front early in the first half.

Flamengo Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Internacional Form Guide: D-W-D-L-D

Flamengo vs Internacional Team News

Moises is suspended for the game

Flamengo

Flamengo will have a host of players missing for Sunday's game. Rene, Rodrigo Caio, Piris and Cesar are all unavailable due to injury.

Hugo Souza is a doubt for the game, having contracted the flu, while Rodrigo Muniz will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.

Injured: Rene, Rodrigo Caio, Piris, Cesar

Doubtful: Hugo Souza

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Rodrigo Muniz

Internacional

Moises will miss Sunday's game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Mauricio, Rodrigo Moledo and Ze Gabriel are all out injured.

Patrick should make his return to the squad after recovering from a thigh injury.

Injured: Mauricio, Rodrigo Moledo, Ze Gabriel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Moises

Flamengo vs Internacional Predicted XI

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Alves; Felipe Luis, Leo Pereira, Gustavo Henrique, Mauricio Isla; Diego, Willian Arao; Bruno Henrique, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Everton; Gabriel Barbosa

Internacional Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel; Paulo Victor, Victor Cuesta, Bruno Mendez, Renzo Saravia; Patrick, Edenilson, Rodrigo Dourado, Taison; Carlos Palacios, Paolo Guerrero

Flamengo vs Internacional Prediction

Given the form and quality of the two sides, it's hard to see Internacional getting anything out of this game.

We predict Flamengo will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-0 Internacional

