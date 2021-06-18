Flamengo vs RB Bragantino prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Flamengo and RB Bragantino will trade tackles at the Maracana on Saturday in a Brazilian Serie A fixture.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 victory over Coritiba on Thursday. Goals in each half from Vitinho and Bruno Henrique gave the defending champions a routine win.

RB Bragantino had to come from behind to see off Corinthians 2-1 away from home. Roni had put the hosts ahead in the 19th minute but Aderlan Silva and Ramires scored second-half goals to complete a comeback victory.

That win propelled the Sao Paulo outfit to fourth in the table, having garnered eight points from four matches. Flamengo are currently in ninth spot on six points but have two games in hand.

Flamengo vs RB Bragantino Head-to-Head

Neither side is yet to register a victory against the other, with their two clashes last season having ended in a 1-1 draw.

This included a matchday 35 clash that saw Ytalo's 63rd-minute goal cancel out Gabriel Barbosa's first-half penalty.

Flamengo are currently on a roll and are unbeaten in 17 consecutive games in all competitions including four successive wins in their last four games. The visitors have won five of their last eight games in all competitions.

Flamengo form guide: W-W-W-W-D

RB Bragantino form guide: W-D-W-D-L

É sábado, Nação!



O Mengão enfrenta o Red Bull Bragantino, às 21h, no @maracana, pelo @brasileirao! Acompanhe a transmissão em áudio da FlaTV!



O pré-jogo (com imagens) começa às 19h! Vamos juntos! 💪❤️🖤#CRF #VamosFlamengo pic.twitter.com/VBxNVrPIUT — Flamengo (@Flamengo) June 17, 2021

Flamengo vs RB Bragantino Team News

Flamengo

The hosts have two players sidelined by injuries. Cesar (ACL) and Thiago Maia (ligament) are both unavailable for selection.

Forward Pedro is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 while talisman Gabriel Barbosa is away with the Brazilian national team at the Copa America.

Flamengo will also be boosted by the return of coach Rogerio Ceni who has returned a negative COVID-19 test after spending some days in self-isolation.

Injuries: Cesar, Thiago Maia

COVID-19: Pedro

International duty: Gabriel Barbosa

RB Bragantino

The visitors have been hit with a raft of injuries and currently have several players sidelined by fitness issues.

Luan Candido, Weverton and Gabriel Novaes have all been sidelined by thigh problems while Bruno Tubarao has been ruled out with a broken ankle.

Alerrandro tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in self-isolation.

Injuries: Luan Candido, Weverton, Gabriel Novaes, Bruno Tubarao

COVID-19: Alerrandro

Flamengo vs RB Bragantino Predicted XI

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Alves (GK); Filipe Luis, Rodrigo Caio, Willian Arao, Matheuzinho; Diego, Gerson; Michael Delgado, Bruno Henrique, Vitinho; Rodrigo Muniz

RB Bragantino Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cleiton (GK); Weverson, Rech Ortiz, Fabricio Soares, Aderlan Silva; Raul, Lucas Evangelista; Helio Junio, Pedrinho, Artur; Ytalo

Flamengo vs RB Bragantino Prediction

The visitors have punched above their weight this season and their fine run of form means they will fancy their chances of registering an upset in Rio de Janeiro. Mauricio Barbieri has set his side up to play on the front foot and this could translate into plenty of goalmouth action in an entertaining fixture.

However, Flamengo have been rampant, with no signs of letting up in any competition. We are predicting a victory for the hosts in a thrilling game.

Prediction: Flamengo 3-1 RB Bragantino

Edited by Peter P