Flamengo vs Sao Paulo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Defending champions Flamengo will host Sao Paulo in a Brasileiro Serie A 2021 game on Sunday.

Flamengo are coming off a 4-1 win against Argentinian outfit Defensa y Justicia in the Copa Libertadores.

Rodrigo Caio and Giorgian de Arrascaeta each scored a goal, while Victor dos Santos contributed with a late brace for the Brazilian side. They advanced to the quarter-final stage of the competition courtesy of a 5-1 win on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Sao Paulo qualified for the quarter-finals by defeating Argentinian opposition as well.

They won their last game 3-1 against Racing Club, with Emiliano Rigoni (brace) and Marcus Alencar registering their names on the scoresheet.

Flamengo vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head

Flamengo and Sao Paulo have played 39 games against each other so far. Flamengo have won 10 games, while Sao Paulo have prevailed on 16 occasions. 13 matches ended in draws.

The two sides last met each other in February 2021, when Sao Paulo inflicted a 2-1 loss upon Mengao.

Flamengo form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Sao Paulo form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Flamengo vs Sao Paulo Team News

Flamengo

Piris Da Motta and Cesar won't be available for selection due to ankle and knee injuries, respectively.

Injured: Piris Da Motta and Cesar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sao Paulo

Luciano and Eder are out with thigh injuries, while William Da Silva will miss the game due to a knee problem. Walce has been sidelined with a knee injury as well.

Dani Alves is unavailable as he is with the Brazilian national team in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics.

Injured: Luciano, Walce, William Da Silva, Eder

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

International Duty: Dani Alves

Flamengo vs Sao Paulo Predicted XI

Flamengo predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Alves; Mauricio Isla, Gustavo Henrique, Leo Pereira, Filipe Luis; Joao Gomes, Thiago Maia; Everton Ribeiro, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Michael; Gabriel Barbosa

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Tiago Volpi; Leo, Robert Arboleda, Diego; Igor, Welington, Liziero, Luan Santos; Emiliano Rigoni, Rodrigo Nestor; Pablo

Flamengo vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Flamengo have been in fine form lately and will be looking to make it five wins on the bounce on Sunday. Sao Paulo will be a tough test for the hosts, but Renato Gaucho's side should be able to eke out a win.

Prediction: Flamengo 1-0 Sao Paulo

