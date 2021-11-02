Flora vs Anorthosis prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Two winless sides in Group B of the UEFA Europa Conference League square off at A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn on Thursday as Flora host Anorthosis Famagusta on matchday four.

Both sides have an identical record in the competition so far, having drawn once and lost twice in three games.

However, Anorthosis have an inferior goal-difference to their Estonian counterparts and hence languish at the bottom of the group.

That one point for these sides came from their 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in Cyprus last month.

The hosts raced to a 2-0 lead inside the 28 minutes of the kick-off, before Flora netted twice to come back into the match and force a share of the spoils.

In-form Estonian striker Rauno Sappinen scored a brace for them.

They were also the only pair of strikes these sides have managed in the competition, having drawn a blank in their previous clashes which ended in a defeat.

Flora vs Anorthosis Head-To-Head

The clash between the sides in October was their first-ever, and as aforesaid, it ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

Flora Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-D

Anorthosis Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-W

Flora vs Anorthosis Team News

Flora

The Estonian side have a clean bill of health going into the match.

Aside from any last-minute injury woes, manager Jurgen Henn will have the whole squad to choose from.

In-form striker Rauno Sappinen, who's scored 22 times in the season already, will look to add to his goal tally.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Anorthosis

Kyle Lafferty and Azer Busuladzic are the only two injury concerns for the Cypriot side.

Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Loria has been excluded from the matchday squad due to personal reasons.

Injured: Kyle Lafferty, Azer Busuladzic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Giorgi Loria

Flora vs Anorthosis Predicted XI

Flora (4-2-3-1): Matvei Igonen; Michael Lilander, Märten Kuusk, Henrik Pürg, Ken Kallaste; Markus Poom, Markus Soomets; Sergei Zenjov, Konstantin Vassiljev, Henrik Ojamaa; Rauno Sappinen.

Anorthosis (4-2-3-1): Assaf Tsur; Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Spyros Risvanis, Paulus Arajuuri, Anderson Correia; Josef Husbauer, Kostakis Artymatas; Dimitrios Christofi, Andreas Avraam, Lazaros Christodoulopoulos, Nika Kacharava.

Flora vs Anorthosis Prediction

Flora will be looking to make the most of their home advantage as they tend to perform better there.

They also haven't lost in their last six clashes, winning thrice.

Unless the visitors can pull off something special here, it looks like a home victory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Flora 2-1 Anorthosis

Edited by Shardul Sant