Flora vs Gent prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Flora will welcome Gent to the A. Le Coq Arena for a matchday one fixture in the maiden season of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday. The hosts secured their spot in the competition by virtue of their 5-2 aggregate victory over Shamrock Rovers in the playoff round.

Gent's 3-0 home win over Rakow saw them progress with a 3-1 aggregate victory, having suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first leg.

Flora come into the game on the back of an emphatic 6-0 away victory over Parnu JK Vaprus in the Estonian Meistriliiga on Sunday. Five of the six goals they scored on the night came in the final 22 minutes of the game.

Gent suffered a 3-2 defeat to 10-man Chaleroi on home turf in Belgium's Jupiler League, as Andreas Hanche-Olsen scored an injury-time own goal to condemn his side to defeat.

The two teams have been drawn in Group B of the competition alongside Anorthosis and Partizan Belgrade.

Flora vs Gent Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides and they will both be keen to start the competition on a winning note.

The hosts are currently on a four-game winning run in all competitions. Gent have won three and lost two of their last five matches in all competitions.

Flora form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Gent form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Flora vs Gent Team News

Flora

Mark Anders Lepik is the only injury concern for the hosts as the striker is a long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament rupture.

Injury: Mark Anders Lepik

Suspension: None

Gent

Andrew Hjulsager and Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe are the only two injury concerns for the Belgians. There are no suspension worries for Gent.

Injuries: Andrew Hjulsager, Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe

Suspension: None

Flora vs Gent Predicted XI

Flora Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matvei Igonen (GK); Marco Lukka, Marten Kuusk, Markkus Seppik, Michael Lilander; Rocco Shein, Markus Soomets; Rauno Alliku, Martin Miller, Sergei Zenjov; Rauno Sappinen

Gent Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sinan Bolat (GK); Joseph Okumu, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Andreas Hanche-Olsen; Nurio Fortune, Sven Kums, Julien De Sart, Alessio Castro-Montes; Roman Bezus, Tarik Tissoudali, Laurent Depoitre

Flora vs Gent Prediction

Gent have a much higher pedigree than Flora and have more quality players at their disposal. The visitors are favorites, but their inconsistencies could prove to be detrimental.

Nevertheless, we are backing the Belgians to pick up a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Also Read

Prediction: Flora 1-2 Gent

From Ronaldo's homecoming to Messi's new journey! Follow SK Football on FB for the latest updates

Edited by Vishal Subramanian