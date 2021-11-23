Flora vs Partizan Belgrade prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Flora host Partizan Belgrade at the Lilleküla Stadium in Tallinn on Thursday for matchday five of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

With only two points in the bag so far, they're out of the race to qualify for the last 16 of the competition, but are now aiming for a place in the preliminary knockout round.

Partizan are also in the race, sitting five points clear of the Estonian outfit in second place in Group B, although they have dropped five points against Gent from their last two outings.

A 1-0 defeat at home was followed by a 1-1 draw away and another setback would deal a mortal blow to their chances of winning the group.

Flora vs Partizan Head-To-Head

Before this season, Flora and Partizan met in the qualifying stages of the 1999-2000 Champions League season, with Partizan progressing 10-1 on aggregate.

Partizan also secured a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture in September.

UEFA Europa Conference League @europacnfleague



🟢 Flora drew 2-2 after being two goals behind Matchday 4...



🟢 Flora on Matchday 5 = _______



@fcflora_tallinn | #UECL 🟢 Flora drew 2-2 after being two goals behind Matchday 3...🟢 Flora drew 2-2 after being two goals behind Matchday 4...🟢 Flora on Matchday 5 = _______ 🟢 Flora drew 2-2 after being two goals behind Matchday 3...🟢 Flora drew 2-2 after being two goals behind Matchday 4... 🟢 Flora on Matchday 5 = _______@fcflora_tallinn | #UECL https://t.co/mJr9sgDsrP

Flora Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Partizan Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Flora vs Partizan Team News

Flora

Head coach Jurgen Henn has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Konstantin Vassiljev came off the bench to score at the weekend and should come into the starting XI on Thursday.

Flora's top-scorer Rauno Sappinen will be looking to add to his tally of 21 goals in all competitions.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Partizan

Bibars Natcho is expected to remain sidelined for the rest of the year and, barring any last-minute injury concerns, is the only absentee from the squad.

Lazar Markovic, scorer of a brace in the reverse fixture in September, returned from injury but was an unused substitute on Sunday.

He's likely to return to the starting XI here.

Injured: Bibars Natcho

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Flora vs Partizan Predicted XI

Flora (4-2-3-1): Matvei Igonen; Kristo Hussar, Marten Kuusk, Henrik Purg, Michael Lilander; Markus Poom, Markus Soomets; Sergei Zenjov, Konstantin Vassiljev, Henrik Ojamaa; Rauno Sappinen.

Partizan (4-4-2): Aleksandar Popovic; Nemanja Miletic, Sinisa Sanicanin, Slobodan Urosevic, Aleksandar Miljkovic; Sasa Zdjelar, Milos Jojic, Danilo Pantic, Lazar Markovic; Queensy Menig, Ricardo Gomes.

Flora vs Partizan Prediction

Flora are hoping to qualify for the preliminary knockout round at least, although their chances for that are very slim.

Partizan have a good squad on paper with a few menacing attackers to call upon and should be able to come away with all three points again.

Prediction: Flora 1-2 Partizan

Edited by Peter P