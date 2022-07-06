Flora vs SJK Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th July | UEFA Conference League Qualifiers 2022

Flora host SJK at the Lilleküla Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia on Thursday for the first leg of their first qualifying round of the 2022-23 Europa Conference League.

The hosts are coming off the back of stunning form in their domestic top-flight, winning their last three games of the summer with a combined score of 9-1.

Jürgen Henn's men beat Kalju 2-0, followed by a 6-1 demolition of Vaprus and then a narrow 1-0 defeat of TJK Legion on Saturday.

Flora are looking to book their place in the competition for the second year running, after making it into the group stages last season.

However, with just one win in six games, they couldn't reach the knockout stages.

SJK, meanwhile, enter the contest on a contrasting run of form, having failed to win any of their last four games in all competitions, including draws in each of their last three.

The Finnish side were beaten 1-0 in the league at the end of May by Oulu before getting knocked out in the sixth round of their domestic cup 5-3 on penalties against Inter Turku, who later held them to a 1-1 draw in the league too.

Their last match was two weeks ago, which also ended in a 2-2 draw with Haka.

Flora vs SJK Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the Estonian and Finnish sides.

Flora are on a three-game winning streak right now and have won five of their last six fixtures.

Flora have lost on home soil just once since September last year.

SJK are winless in their last four games and have failed to win 10 of their last 13 encounters.

Away from home, SJK are winless in nine of their 15 trips.

Flora became the first Estonian team to play in Europe after qualifying for the 2021-22 Europa Conference League.

Flora vs SJK Prediction

Flora are obviously the form team right now and have home advantage too.

SJK, meanwhile, are on a rough patch of form, both home and away, making the odds heavily stacked against them.

The hosts are tough to beat on their home ground and have scored a lot of goals lately too. They will take some stopping here.

We expect Flora to take an easy victory and a massive advantage into the second leg.

Prediction: Flora 2-0 SJK

Flora vs SJK Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Flora

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

