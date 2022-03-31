Florentino Perez to give Real Madrid star one more chance to revitalize career: Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly willing to give Belgian winger Eden Hazard a chance to prove his worth in the Spanish capital.

According to Sport.es, Hazard is reluctant to leave Los Blancos this summer as he is keen to succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 31-year-old is rumored to have the support of club president Perez as well.

Hazard was widely regarded as one of the best footballers on the planet during his time with Chelsea. He scored 110 goals and made 92 assists in 352 appearances for the Blues. He helped the club win two Premier League titles, a FA Cup, an EFL Cup, and two Europa League titles. He won the Chelsea Player of the Year award four times and the Premier League Player of the Season once.

Hazard joined Real Madrid in a deal worth over £100 million in the summer of 2019. The Belgian was viewed as the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Los Blancos to join Juventus in 2018.

The 31-year-old has, however, endured a torrid time with the La Liga giants. He has been ravaged by injuries and has scored just six goals in 65 appearances for the club. He is currently behind the likes of Vinicius Jr., Marco Asensio, and Rodrygo in the pecking order.

The former Chelsea star recently underwent surgery to remove 'an osteosynthesis plate in his right fibula'. The plate is believed to have caused him discomfort since 2020 and could be the reason behind his struggles over the last couple of years.

Hazard's contract with the La Liga side expired at the end of the 2023-24 season. He has been heavily linked with a move away from Real Madrid, but recent reports suggest Perez could offer him one last chance to prove himself.

The winger could, however, opt to leave the club if they sign Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe this summer. The Frenchman's contract with the Ligue 1 club is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to the Daily Mail, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid. The 23-year-old's potential arrival is likely to reduce Hazard's playing time even further next season.

Arsenal could be a potential destination for Real Madrid star Eden Hazard

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are interested in providing Hazard with an escape route from Real Madrid. The Gunners parted ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by mutual consent in January after he was frozen out of the squad by manager Mikel Arteta.

The north London club failed to sign an adequate replacement for the Gabon striker during the winter transfer window. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah's contract with the Gunners expires this summer with a renewal seeming unlikely.

The Premier League giants possess a youthful attack, but lack an experienced forward who can add quality and mentor their young talents. Arsenal also seem to be heading in the right direction under Arteta.

They currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table and could provide Hazard the opportunity to play in next season's Champions League. The Belgian could therefore fancy a move to the Emirates Stadium where he will be given the chance to resurrect his career.

