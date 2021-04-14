Florentino Perez re-elected unopposed as Real Madrid president

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was re-elected for a sixth term, having run for the post unopposed in the election held on Tuesday. Los Blancos released a statement on their website with the election results.

"Having presented no more than one candidacy declared by this Electoral Board and by virtue of article 40, section E, point 2 of the current by-laws of the club, Mr. Florentino Perez Rodriguez is declared president of Real Madrid," the statement read.

The Real Madrid presidency is one of the most decorated executive positions in the world of sport. However, the requirements for the position are more than a bit complicated.

As per Goal, any presidential candidate needs to have been a member or socio for at least 20 years. The candidate must also have the personal wealth required to obtain a bank guarantee worth at least 15 per cent of the club's budget.

Florentino Perez, a businessman involved in construction and politics, satisfies both criteria and has been president since 2009. This will be his fourth consecutive term. The current term is set to run till 2025, ensuring that Perez will be president of the club for 18 years in total. He served in the position between 2000 and 2006 as well.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly makes Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland signing a priority

Kylian Mbappe (L) and Erling Haaland

Florentino Perez's sixth term in charge of Real Madrid comes during a crucial time. Los Blancos are currently undergoing renovations of their stadium and have seen revenues drop due to the absence of fans.

However, as per MARCA, the president understands that Los Blancos are due a major signing this summer, which may be in the form of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland or Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid are currently on the verge of reaching the Champions League semifinals (leading Liverpool 3-1 in the quarterfinals), and sit on top of La Liga. Both Haaland and Mbappe are seen as the biggest talents in world football and MARCA claims Perez is aware that he must make a move to sign one of the two players this summer.

The report suggests that Kylian Mbappe is seen as the priority at Real Madrid. The 22-year-old has already proven his worth at PSG, scoring 123 goals and making 60 assists in under three seasons at the club. The Frenchman will be in the final year of his contract in Paris next summer.

Haaland, on the other hand, may be more complicated to sign. Representatives at the Bernabeu have already met with his agent, Mino Raiola, but the Norwegian is tied to a long-term contract with Borussia Dormtund.

The 20-year-old has a 75 million release clause in his contract which kicks in in the summer of 2022. Any deal prior to that may involve Los Blancos paying a fee that could be as much as double that value, with Dortmund reportedly keen to keep hold of Haaland this season.