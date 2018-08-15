Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 best pieces of business conducted by Florentino Perez since 2010

Atharva Khadilkar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
15 Aug 2018

Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager
Florentino Perez: One of the world's best club presidents

Florentino Perez has been the Real Madrid president since the last nine years. This is his second tenure as President with the world’s biggest club. Perez took the underwhelming Real Madrid squad and made a revolutionary change since his arrival at the club.

The 71-year-old is hailed as one of the best presidents in club football and while he may not have a likeable personality, nobody can take his shrewd and sensible decisions away from him. Several managers and players have come and gone, but Perez deserves as much credit as probably Cristiano Ronaldo or Zinedine Zidane for helping the club reach where it is now.

Here, we have a look at five of his best deals as Real Madrid’s president. It needs to be noted that these deals are after 2010, which marked the turn of the decade. 

#5 Raphael Varane

Real Madrid v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League
Raphael Varane in action during his breakthrough Madrid season.

Florentino Perez’s one of most important and bargain signings was that of Raphael Varane. Now a World Cup winner with France, the 25-year-old was signed back in 2012 upon Zinedine Zidane’s recommendation.

The 71-year-old president signed Varane for a transfer fee of just €10 million. Varane’s signing was a subject of huge doubts even in the Real Madrid board. However, Perez asked everyone to trust his vision and keep faith in Zidane, who is a club legend.

From there on, Varane went on to improve under Jose Mourinho without looking back. The former Lens man is among the top Real Madrid players and one of the world’s best defenders. He currently has one of the most decorated trophy cabinets among footballers.

The Frenchman went on to collect 4 Champions League titles in just seven seasons with the club apart from two La Liga titles. He has won a sum of fifteen titles with Los Blancos in seven years. Also a starter since the last three or four seasons, Varane is a world champion and candidate to captain Real Madrid in the near future.


Atharva Khadilkar
CONTRIBUTOR
