Floriana vs Haverfordwest County Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July 2025

The journey to the Europa Conference League 2025-26 season is set to begin, and Malta's Floriana take on Welsh side Haverfordwest County on Tuesday. This game is scheduled to take place at the former's home ground, MFA Centenary Stadium in Ta' Qali.

Ad

Floriana have a long history in Europe, having qualified for several tournaments in the past such as the European Cup Winners' Cup and UEFA Cup. But in more recent times, however, the Maltese outfit have struggled to get beyond the qualifying rounds.

In fact, each of their last eight attempts have seen Tal-Irish fall short in their endeavors. Moreover, in the Europa Conference League alone, the club has failed in their previous two attempts.

Ad

Trending

Back in 2022, Floriana lost in the first qualifying round to Moldovan side Petrocub Hîncești, before falling to Portuguese club Vitória de Guimarães in the second round of the qualifiers last year.

On the other hand, Haverfordwest County are having a crack at European competition for just the third time in their history. Previously, the Welsh side were beaten by Iceland's Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar in the 2004-05 UEFA Cup's first qualifier round.

Ad

In the 2023-24 season, the Bluebirds sealed a place in the Conference League qualifiers, seeing off North Macedonia's Shkendija in the first round but eventually losing out against Faroe Islands club B36 Tórshavn in the second round.

Floriana vs Haverfordwest County Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever clash between the sides in history.

Floriana have faced a Welsh side before: in the 1999-2000 UEFA Cup first round, the Maltese side faced Aberystwyth Town, drawing 2-2 in the first leg before a 2-1 win at home.

Floriana have won just once from their last seven qualifying games: 3-1 vs San Marino's Tre Penne at home in last year's Conference League first-round qualifier.

In their entire history, Haverfordwest have played just six European games, winning once: 1-0 vs Shkendija in the 2023-24 Conference League qualifiers in the first round.

Ad

Floriana vs Haverfordwest County Prediction

By virtue of their experience, Floriana enter the clash as favorites and they have the home advantage too. Haverfordwest County may opt for a more cautious approach, but may still go down in the first leg.

Prediction: Floriana 2-0 Haverfordwest County

Floriana vs Haverfordwest County Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Floriana to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More